LG XBOOM ON5 Home Entertainment System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM ON5 Home Entertainment System

ON5

LG XBOOM ON5 Home Entertainment System

front view
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

CD/DVD

Yes/No

FM

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In

USB 1/USB 2

Guitar Input

1 each

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Mic Volume

Yes

Mic Jack

1 each

Mic ECHO (onRCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Type

14 Seg / 8 Digit

Demo

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

User EQ

Yes

Cluster2 EQ

Yes

Standard

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Rock

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Football

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement

120V 60Hz

Power Comsumption Stand by

<0.5W

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Disc

1

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Audio CD

Yes

MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Yes/Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Sound Sync

Bluetooth (LG TV)

Automatic Power on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV)

CONVENIENCE

Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Juke Box

Yes

Shuffle

Yes

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

USB Copy

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Bluetooth Audio Change Function

Yes

Bluetooth Power On (Stand By)

Yes

Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Mulit Colour Speaker Lighting

Yes

Party Strobe (App)

Yes

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

File/Folder search with music playing

Yes

File delete

Yes

Fota

Yes

Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Yes

DJ FUNCTION

DJ Effects

Yes (App. Only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App. Only)

DJ PAD

Yes

DJ scratcher

Yes (App. Only)

Multi Juke box

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes (App. Only)

Auto DJ

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA2

Battery

AAA x 2

Instruction Manual

Simple

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker

2 Way 3 Speaker

Tweeter Unit

2” x 2”

Woofer Unit

8”

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Size (W x H x D)

330 x 685 x 344 mm / 12.99” x 26.96” x 13.54”

Weight

14.1 kg / 31.08 lbs

Carton Size

761 x 436 x 396 mm / 29.96” x 17.16” x 15.59”

Carton Weight

17 kg / 37.47 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2021

UPC

195174008362

What people are saying