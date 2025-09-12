Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound bar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR

LG Sound bar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR

LG Sound bar for TV 4.1 channel S45TR

S45TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Angled view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S45TR
Top angled view of the center of LG Soundbar S45TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S45TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Angled view of LG Soundbar S45TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S45TR
Top angled view of the center of LG Soundbar S45TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S45TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S45TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Easy Sound bar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
  • Immersive 4.1ch surround sound
More
LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the sound bar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Sound bars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple sound bar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on sound bar model.

Feel the impact of an audio panorama

4.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Elevate your LG TV with 400W 4.1ch surround sound, a subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver. 

*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Sound bars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by sound bar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

