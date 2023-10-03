About Cookies on This Site

Mini Hi-Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

Mini Hi-Fi System

CM9950

Mini Hi-Fi System

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Power

4400W

Front

850W x 2

Middle

350W x 2

Subwoofer

1000W x 2

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX 1

Yes

AUX 2

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker System

2 Way 2 Speaker

Front Speaker Mid Unit

4”

Front Woofer Unit

8”

Rear Speaker System

1 Way 1 Speaker

Rear Tweeter Unit

1” compression Horn

Subwoofer System

1 Way 1 Speaker

Subwoofer Unit

15”

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Headphone Jack

Yes

Audio Line Out

Yes

USB 1

Yes (Front)

USB 2

Yes (Front)

Portable In

Yes (Front)

AUX In (L/R)

2 Rear

Speaker Out

System Jack

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Karaoke Function

Yes

SOUND

EQ

User EQ, Cluster1 EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural EQ, Auto EQ, Bass Blast, Football, Flat, Boost, Treble/ Bass, Regueton, Merengue, Cumbia, Salsa, Samba

DJ Effect

Yes

Juke Box

Yes

Tempo

Yes

Cross Fader

Yes

Auto Sync

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes / Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454065149

POWER

Power Consumption

320W

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (WxHxD)

Yes

- Main

495 x 213 x 462mm | 19.5” x 8.4” x 18.2”

- Front Speakers

508 x 711 x 470mm | 20” x 28” x 18.5”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

Yes

- Main

562 x 268 x 552mm | 22.1” x 10.6” x 21.7”

- Front Speakers

1061 x 795 x 575mm | 41.8” x 31.3” x 22.6”

Weight

Yes

- Main

8.1 kg | 17.9 lbs

- Front Speakers

30.2 kg x 2 | 66.6 lbs x 2

Shipping Weight

Yes

- Front Speakers

10.3 kg | 22.7 lbs

- Main

66.5 kg | 146.6 lbs

