Music Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

Music Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker

NP5550W

Music Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Multipoint

Yes (up to 2 devices)

Dual Play

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

TV Sound Sync

Yes

Built-in Li-ion Battery

Yes

SPEAKER

Channel

2.0 CH

Power Output

10W

SPL

82dB

System

Passive

Full Range Unit

Yes

Detachable Grille

No

Impedence

4 Ohm

Magnetic Sheilding

No

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

Portable-in

Yes

Micro USB (Charging)

Yes

DISPLAY

LED Indicator

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Proximity

Yes (Android Only)

Update Manager

Yes

Auto Music Play

Yes

Auto Sound Engine

Yes

Sound Sync

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App.

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

LG Sound Engine

Yes

Standard EQ

Yes

Voice EQ

Yes

User EQ

Yes

SMART UX

Mulitpoint

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

Auto Music Play (RoF)

Yes

Bluetooth Stand By

No

Upgrade Manager

Yes

Music Flow Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes / Yes

POWER

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 2100mA

Battery Full Charging Time

2.5 Hours

Battery Life

15 Hours

Power Consumption (Charging status)

9W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

153 x 58 x 59.5mm 6” x 2.28” x 2.34”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

559 x 204 x 235mm 22” x 8” x 9.25”

Product Weight

0.47kg / 1.04lbs

Shipping Weight

0.68kg / 1.5lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB cable detachable Adaptor

No

Micro USB 5pin to USB cable

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454066917

