Music Flow Portable Bluetooth Speaker
All Spec
-
Multipoint
-
Yes (up to 2 devices)
-
Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Built-in Li-ion Battery
-
Yes
-
Channel
-
2.0 CH
-
Power Output
-
10W
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Passive
-
Full Range Unit
-
Yes
-
Detachable Grille
-
No
-
Impedence
-
4 Ohm
-
Magnetic Sheilding
-
No
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Portable-in
-
Yes
-
Micro USB (Charging)
-
Yes
-
LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Proximity
-
Yes (Android Only)
-
Update Manager
-
Yes
-
Auto Music Play
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App.
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
Standard EQ
-
Yes
-
Voice EQ
-
Yes
-
User EQ
-
Yes
-
Mulitpoint
-
Yes
-
Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Auto Music Play (RoF)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand By
-
No
-
Upgrade Manager
-
Yes
-
Music Flow Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
3.7V 2100mA
-
Battery Full Charging Time
-
2.5 Hours
-
Battery Life
-
15 Hours
-
Power Consumption (Charging status)
-
9W
-
Product Size (WxHxD)
-
153 x 58 x 59.5mm 6” x 2.28” x 2.34”
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
559 x 204 x 235mm 22” x 8” x 9.25”
-
Product Weight
-
0.47kg / 1.04lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
0.68kg / 1.5lbs
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB cable detachable Adaptor
-
No
-
Micro USB 5pin to USB cable
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454066917
