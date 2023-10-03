About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Go PK5W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

LG XBOOM Go PK5W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

PK5W

LG XBOOM Go PK5W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Rechargeable Battery

Yes

Splashproof / Weatherproof (IPX5)

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

GENERAL

Channel

2.0 ch

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

USB Type-C (charging)

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODES

Enhanced Bass & Clear Vocal (default)

Yes

Enhanced Bass

Yes

Clear Vocal

Yes

Standard

Yes

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 5200mAh

Battery Charging Time

4 hrs

Battery Life

Up to 18 hours

POWER

Power-on mode (Charging status)

9W

Stand-by mode

<0.5W

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

SBC

Yes

APT-X HD

Yes

APT-X

Yes

AAC

Yes

COVENIENCE

Playback controls

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Beat Lighting

Yes

Grand and Go Handle

Yes

Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Now, Siri)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size - Speaker (WxHxD)

8.7" x 5.1" x 4.7"

Net Weight - Speaker

2.7 lbs

Packaging Size (WxHxD)

10.4" x 7.2" x 6.8"

Gross Weight - Packaging

3.9 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

