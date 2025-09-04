About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®

LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®

SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
Lifestyle image1
Lifestyle image2
Lifestyle image3
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®, SC9S
Lifestyle image1
Lifestyle image2
Lifestyle image3

Key Features

  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
  • Dolby Atmos®*** sound bar with triple up-firing channels
  • Find your sweet spot with the upgraded Room Calibration pro****
  • Create the perfect harmony and hear synchronized audio from the LG TV and LG Sound bar speakers*****
More
Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and sound bar

Enjoy your LG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Sound bar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and sound bar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

*All Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only.

**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series 

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place sound bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your sound bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.


*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW Orchestra

A sound bar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Sound bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound. 

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on sound bar model.

WOW Interface

Control sound bar from your LG TV interface

Control your sound bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the sound bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on sound bar model.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Sound bar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on sound bar model.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favorite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the soundbar and TV to all over the living room.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound bar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your sound bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your sound bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of sound bar.
**The mid-layer is created using sound bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Sound bar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favourite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Sound bar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.

Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Sound bar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Sound bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music
Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar.

LG Soundbar is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Sound bars have wider compatibility to work with Google, Alexa and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Sound bar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound bar SC9S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound bar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your sound bar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the sound bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the sound bar’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound
for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.
this_video_shows_how_to_install_the_sc9s_stand_with_lg_oled_c2/C3. Click to watch.

Learn more
An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 