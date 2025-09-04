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LG Soundbar S35A for TV with Dolby Audio™ 2.1 channel

LG Soundbar S35A for TV with Dolby Audio™ 2.1 channel

S35A
Front view of LG Soundbar S35A for TV with Dolby Audio™ 2.1 channel S35A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Front view of LG Soundbar S35A for TV with Dolby Audio™ 2.1 channel S35A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer

Key Features

  • 2.1ch Immersive Sound
  • AI Sound Pro enhances audio clarity and depth
  • Dolby Audio™
  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
More
LG Soundbar s35a is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimized sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV.

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

On the left image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs s35a soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. In the center Concert scene is being played on the TV. Virtual sound effect comes out from TV, Soundbar and a sub-woofer at the same time. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and s35a is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

WOW Orchestra

Elevate your TV sound with a soundbar for an immersive experience

Sound comes from both TV and soundbar, expanding the sound field for a richer, more immersive experience. The soundbar delivers the main audio, while the TV plays mid and high ranges to enhance clarity.

Violin concert is being played on LG TV on the wall. Virtual sound effect is coming out from LG TV and LG Soundbar s35a simultaneously, showing how WOW Orchestra is created.

*Screen images simulated.

**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualization purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.

***WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 only), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 only), Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****Please note that some WOW Orchestra services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or LG ThinQ App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar)

WOW Interface

Easy control – operate on screen with your LG TV remote

Experience unparalleled synergy when paired with LG TV. Control your soundbar’s mode, volume, connection and other settings directly on screen using your TV remote.

A wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and s35a is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

*Screen images simulated.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*** WOW Interface Compatible TVs:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. 

****Please note that some WOW Interface services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or LG ThinQ App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar)

LG TV + LG soundbar, where the orchestra begins.

LG TV and LG Soundbar work together to create powerful synergy. WOW Orchestra combines both TV and soundbar speakers for richer, room-filling sound, while WOW Interface lets you control them easily with a single remote. Enjoy clearer dialogue, immersive audio for movies, sports, and gaming, plus seamless wireless connectivity and premium Dolby Atmos performance.

2.1ch Ultimate sound

Immersive sound all around

Step into the scene as 140W 2.1ch surround sound with a subwoofer delivers bold, lifelike soundscapes.

TV with scientific content is shown and s35a soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer.

*Screen images simulated.

AI sound Pro

AI optimizes sound for every genre

AI analyzes sound genre of the content and delivers through the three optimized modes. Automatically sets the most optimal mode according to analysis.

*Screen images simulated.

LG ThinQ

Control your soundbar through LG ThinQ app on a smartphone

Connect to device, adjust volume, and change sound mode on ThinQ app for your convenience.

Commitment for Better Life

LG is committed to create a better life for all. We are redesigning manufacturing processes to use sustainable materials, including recycled resin. We will continue to explore and introduce new technology for sustainability. Our products are statement of our promise.

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