4.1 ch 420W Sound Bar Surround System with Wireless Speakers

SL4R

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

719192634510

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

9.38 kg

Main

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Optical

1

USB

1

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

