Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOMGo PL2S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOMGo PL2S

PL2S

LG XBOOMGo PL2S

Lemons, jellybeans, and an LG XBOOM Go PL2S are placed on a yellow background.
LG XBOOM Go PL2 Jellybeans are placed on a white background.

A New Look for Balanced Sound

New XBOOM Go

More Color, Full Enjoyment

A colorful little friend that’s made to go where you go — it’s easy to carry, fun to look at, and even more fun to listen to.

A lemon flavored Jellybean of LG XBOOM Go PL2S is placed on a blue and yellow background.

Meridian Technology

Experience the Sound of Excellence

LG XBOOM Go PL2S with Meridian technology gives you premium quality sound. Hear deep bass and rich tones, every time you play music.

A close-up view of the Meridian logo on an LG XBOOM Go PL2S

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Creating Sound Together

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

 

Four images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R&D desk

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.

Let’s experience LG Audio with MERIDIAN’s sound quality. 

Compare the balanced and clear sound of LG XBOOM Go with MERIDIAN technology and other products without MERIDIAN technology.

Sound Boost

Bring Music to Life

Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.

A top view of an LG XBOOM Go PL2B on a white surface with a ripple effect

IPX5

Water-Resistant Fun

 

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.

A top view of an LG XBOOM Go PL2B on a white surface with water droplets

*IPX5 protects against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

10-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

A front view of an LG XBOOM Go PL2S tilting down to its left and floating in the air

*10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.

**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM Go PL2S to double the sound output.

Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

A front view of an LG XBOOM Go PL2B tilting down to its left and floating in the air

Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More Just with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

A top view of a finger pressing a button on an LG XBOOM Go PL2B and a smartphone lying next to it with a speech bubble and a Google logo

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. 

USB Charging while You Listen

Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.

Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

LG XBOOM Go PL2S will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

 

Total Control with the XBOOM App

Control everything on one app. Get it on the Google Play Store.

What’s Your Taste?

LG XBOOM Go PL2B

Learn More
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Lemons, jellybeans, and an LG XBOOM Go PL2S are placed on a yellow background.

PL2S

LG XBOOMGo PL2S