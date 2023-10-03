We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM OK55 500W Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects
All Spec
-
Total Output Power
-
500W
-
Front Speaker Output Power
-
165W x 2
-
Subwoofer Output Power
-
170W
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Party Accelerator
-
Yes
-
DJ Sharing
-
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
-
Yes
-
Multipoint (Android)
-
Yes
-
Multi-Lighting
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Tuner
-
Yes
-
AUX1
-
Yes
-
USB1
-
Yes
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker System
-
1 Way 1 Speaker
-
Front Speaker Tweeter Unit
-
2" x 2
-
Front Woofer Unit
-
8" x 1
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
AUX In (L/R)
-
Yes (1)
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
Mic Jack
-
Yes (2)
-
EQ
-
Cluster EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football
-
Juke Box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
DJ Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox (Android)
-
Yes
-
Sample Creator
-
Yes
-
DJ Scratch
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)
-
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Memory/Erase
-
Yes
-
Clock/Time/Sleep/Set
-
Yes
-
Number of Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
Tray
-
Playable Disc
-
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Playable File Format
-
MP3, WMA, AAC
-
Power Consumption
-
57W
-
Standby Mode
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Requirement Narrow
-
110V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement Wide
-
110V
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
AAA x 2
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Size (WxHxD)
-
12.9” x 29.2” x 12.5”/330 x 716 x 318mm
-
Main Net Weight
-
32.0 lbs
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
31.0” x 15.0” x 16.1”/788 x 380 x 410mm
-
Shipping Weight
-
37.7 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
