About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM OK55 500W Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM OK55 500W Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

OK55

LG XBOOM OK55 500W Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

500W

Front Speaker Output Power

165W x 2

Subwoofer Output Power

170W

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Party Accelerator

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Voice Canceller

Yes

Multipoint (Android)

Yes

Multi-Lighting

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX1

Yes

USB1

Yes

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker System

1 Way 1 Speaker

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

2" x 2

Front Woofer Unit

8" x 1

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 1

Yes

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

Yes (1)

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Mic Jack

Yes (2)

SOUND

EQ

Cluster EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

Juke Box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

Multi Jukebox (Android)

Yes

Sample Creator

Yes

DJ Scratch

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA, AAC

POWER

Power Consumption

57W

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

Power Requirement Narrow

110V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement Wide

110V

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

AAA x 2

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (WxHxD)

12.9” x 29.2” x 12.5”/330 x 716 x 318mm

Main Net Weight

32.0 lbs

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

31.0” x 15.0” x 16.1”/788 x 380 x 410mm

Shipping Weight

37.7 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying