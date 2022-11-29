The stand that came with the TVs listed below must undergo owner's inspection to ensure that it has been installed according to the manufacturer's instructions. Stands that were not properly installed could cause your TV to become unstable, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of injury under certain circumstances. Please refer to the following links for information on how to inspect and install your stand: TV Stand install guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCjw5JsHBQU

TV Stand inspection guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8d3OvUEOQ

Production Year/Month Model Name Serial Number* February 2022 - August 2022 86NANO75UQA Check the first three digits of the serial number, it must range from 202 to 208 86UQ7590PUD 86UQ8000AUB

*To easily view your TV's serial number, with your TV turned on press the mute button on the original LG-supplied remote 3 to 5 times rapidly until you see the model name and serial number for your TV.

For further support, please scan this QR code and type in “STAND”.

If the QR code cannot be used, use the live chat link below to get in touch with our agents:

Direct Live Chat English link : https://app.velaro.com/chat?siteId=20428