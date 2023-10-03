About Cookies on This Site

Available Financing Options on LG Brand Store

Check out Available Financing Options on LG Brand Store!

Our Life’s good promise to you.

Shop Now

Buy now, pay monthly with Affirm



Spread the cost of a purchase at $300-$10,000 into 3-24 easy monthly payments. Just select Affirm at checkout. 10-32% APR (where applicable and subject to provincial regulatory limitations). 

 

Subject to eligibility check and approval. A down payment may be required. See actual terms at checkout.

What is Affirm?




Affirm (formerly known as PayBright) is one of Canada’s leading installment payment platform, providing shoppers with buy now, pay later solutions at their favourite retailers, both in-store and online.By selecting Affirm as a payment method at check-out, customers can enjoy their purchase immediately, while spreading their payments over time.

Why use Affirm?

Prequalify before you buy



Get your Affirm spending limit while you’re still shopping.

Quick and convenient checkout

Place your order quickly and easily by choosing Affirm as your payment method atcheckout. Enter a few details to get an instant decision and complete your purchase.

Easy payments



Affirm will automatically debit/charge monthly payments using your preferred payment method. Available payment methods may vary depending on the payment plan selected.

How do I use Affirm?

1. Select Affirm at checkout

Shop at your favourite stores that offer Affirm and select us as your payment option at checkout.

2. Get set up



Use your mobile phone number and email to set up your Affirm plan within 60 seconds. Subject to credit approval.

3. Enjoy your purchase!



Confirm your payment plan and then you’re done! Enjoy your purchase today and break up the cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Are there requirements to use Affirm?

A.

Yes. You’ll need:

  • To be the legal age of majority in the province or territory in which you reside
  • To be a resident of Canada
  •  A Canadian Visa, Mastercard, Amex, or Discover credit card, or a Visa or Mastercard debit card (with the Visa/Mastercard logo), which can be used for online transactions
  • An SMS-capable Canadian phone number
  • To meet the minimum cart size required to use Affirm as a payment option at checkout
Q.

Does Affirm do a credit check?

A.

To learn more about Affirm and credit checks, please read this FAQ article on the Affirm help site

Q.

How do I make my payments?

A.

At checkout, you can set up convenient, automatic pre-authorized payments that debited/charged

your Canadian Visa/Mastercard debit/credit card.

Q.

Which payment methods are accepted?

A.

Affirm currently accepts Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards. Available payment methods may vary depending on the payment plan selected.

Please note that prepaid cards are not accepted.

Q.

I still have questions?

A.

For further information, please refer to the Affirm help center or get in touch here.

Payments Table

Financing Options

Cart SizesTerms LengthsOptions
$300-$1,5003 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 6 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 12 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
$1,500 - $3,0006 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 12 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 18 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
$3,000 - $10,0006 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 12 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)
 24 monthsInterest Bearing (up to 32%)