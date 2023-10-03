About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence & TurboSteam®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

DLEX6700B

DLEX6700B

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence & TurboSteam®

DLEX6700B
Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Refresh instantly* with TurboSteam® that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.

More Style in Less Space

LG closet-depth dryers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room.

Warranty/Certifications

DIMENSIONS

DLEX6700B
CAPACITY
7.4 cu ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/8" (51 3/8" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

PROGRAMS

[DR]AI Dry

Yes

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Antibacterial

Yes

[DR]Steam Sanitary

Yes

[DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Super Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Quick Dry

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073052

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Med.High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

10 min ~ 100 min(Every 10 Min)

Wrinkle Care

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 43 5/16 x 31 9/16

Weight (lb.)

123.7

Weight include packing (lb.)

135.1

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

What people are saying

DLEX6700B

DLEX6700B

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence & TurboSteam®