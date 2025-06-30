65 Inch LG UHD AI UA70 4k Smart TV 2025

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.