50 Inch LG UHD AI UA70 4k Smart TV 2025

50 Inch LG UHD AI UA70 4k Smart TV 2025

50 Inch LG UHD AI UA70 4k Smart TV 2025

50UA7000PUB
LG 50 Inch LG UHD AI UA70 4k Smart TV 2025, 50UA7000PUB
Front view of UHD UA70 TV, LG UHD Al Logo on the top corner. LG UHD TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG UHD UA70 TV.
Left-facing side view of LG UHD UA70 TV.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA70 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image. The title talks about how HDR10 Pro provides elevated image quality and sharper contrast.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
Key Features

  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered."

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

See finer details with absolute clarity

Picture QualitySound QualityUltra Big TVEntertainment

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colourful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

HDR10 Pro

Vibrant colours and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.

A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.

*UA70 comes in a maximum of 65 inches and inches may vary by region.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance. 

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG NanoCell TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

