OLED77G4.SG10TY

  • front view of OLED TV and sound bars
  • front view of OLED TV
  • front view of sound bars
front view of OLED TV and sound bars
front view of OLED TV
front view of sound bars

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max
  • One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount
  • Incredible Sound bar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 OLED77G4WUA, with 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen.

OLED77G4WUA

77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

SG10TY

LG Sound bar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel SG10TY
Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

44

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1895 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

50.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 1039 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

All Spec

What people are saying

