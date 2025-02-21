We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV and perfect matching Sound bar SG10TY
Key Features
- Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K
- Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max
- One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount
- Incredible Sound bar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos
- Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
-
77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024
-
LG Sound bar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel SG10TY
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
37.4
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
44
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1895 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
50.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 982 x 24.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 1039 x 321
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
37.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24 with NFC
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
(Only for customers located in Canada)