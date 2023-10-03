We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 1080p Smart TV 3D OLED
All Spec
-
Triple XD™ Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Smart Colour Gradation
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
-
Yes
-
AV Mode II
-
Yes (Off/Cinema, Game)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
-
HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
100W Total Output Power
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
Yes
-
Sound System
-
Vitrual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Mode (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Speaker Bar Output Support
-
Yes
-
Speaker Frame
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
FPR (Passive)
-
3D to 2D/2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
20 Levels
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
Dual Play Capable
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
3.0
-
3D Effect Game
-
Yes
-
Premium Content
-
Yes
-
3D World (3D Streaming Content)
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Windows 8 Certified
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®
-
Vesa® Size (mm)
-
400 x 400
-
3D Glasses
-
F360 (Includes 2 pair), F420 (Includes 2 pair)
-
Speaker Frame
-
Yes
-
TV (WxHxD)
-
48.43" x 28.15" x 1"
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
48.43" x 31.1" x 9.17"
-
TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
52.36" x 31.89" x 12.99"
-
TV without Stand Weight
-
29.10 lbs
-
TV with Stand Weight
-
39.68 lbs
-
TV Shipping Weight
-
62.61 lbs
-
Gallery Frame Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
56.30" x 34.06" x 2.52"
-
Gallery Frame Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
60.1" x 38.3" x 6.6"
-
Gallery Frame Weight
-
52.90 lbs
-
Gallery Frame Shipping Weight
-
69.00 lbs
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
-
55" Class (54.6" diagonal)
-
x
-
OLED
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080p
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
-
100~240V / 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
291W
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Media Share
-
Yes
-
Outdoor Access (WoL)
-
Yes
-
Remote App
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Cloud
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
2ndTV
-
Yes
-
WiFi Display
-
Yes
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
1 (shared w/Component)
-
HDMI®
-
4 (Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
3 (Side)
-
LAN
-
1 (Rear)
-
Headphone Out
-
1 (Rear)
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192590021
-
Gallery Frame UPC
-
719192591639 (Model: OCF100.AUS)
