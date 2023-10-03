About Cookies on This Site

55" 1080p Smart TV 3D OLED

55" 1080p Smart TV 3D OLED

55" 1080p Smart TV 3D OLED

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Smart Colour Gradation

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Contrast Optimizer

Yes

AV Mode II

Yes (Off/Cinema, Game)

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

100W Total Output Power

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

Yes

Sound System

Vitrual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

Sound Optimizer

3 Mode (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Speaker Bar Output Support

Yes

Speaker Frame

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play Capable

Yes

LG SMART TV

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Home Dashboard

3.0

3D Effect Game

Yes

Premium Content

Yes

3D World (3D Streaming Content)

Yes

App Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Search & Recommendation

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Windows 8 Certified

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB Playback

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Vesa® Size (mm)

400 x 400

3D Glasses

F360 (Includes 2 pair), F420 (Includes 2 pair)

Speaker Frame

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV (WxHxD)

48.43" x 28.15" x 1"

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

48.43" x 31.1" x 9.17"

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

52.36" x 31.89" x 12.99"

TV without Stand Weight

29.10 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

39.68 lbs

TV Shipping Weight

62.61 lbs

Gallery Frame Dimensions (WxHxD)

56.30" x 34.06" x 2.52"

Gallery Frame Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

60.1" x 38.3" x 6.6"

Gallery Frame Weight

52.90 lbs

Gallery Frame Shipping Weight

69.00 lbs

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size Class (diagonal)

55" Class (54.6" diagonal)

x

OLED

Resolution

1920 x 1080p

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

291W

Standby Mode

0.3W

SMART SHARE

Media Share

Yes

Outdoor Access (WoL)

Yes

Remote App

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

LG Cloud

Yes

DLNA

Yes

NFC

Yes

WiDi

Yes

MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

2ndTV

Yes

WiFi Display

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

4 (Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

Headphone Out

1 (Rear)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192590021

Gallery Frame UPC

719192591639 (Model: OCF100.AUS)

