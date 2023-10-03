We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" B7 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV w/ webOS™ 3.5
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
OLED
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Yes
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™
-
Yes
-
Active HDR
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Perfect Black
-
Yes
-
Cinematic Colour
-
Yes
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Yes
-
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
Yes
-
Ultra Luminance Supreme
-
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Picture Engine
-
OLED Master Engine
-
Colour Master Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Pixel Level Dimming
-
Yes
-
webOS 3.5
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom & Focus Zoom
-
360 VR Viewing
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Screen Share)
-
Yes
-
Content Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
-
Output Power
-
40W (WF: 20W)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Dolby Surround
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync / Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4
-
USB
-
3
-
RF In
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Ethernet
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
RS232C (Mini Jack)
-
1
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~120Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
VESA
-
300x200
-
Wall Mount (WxDxH)
-
1451 x 48.6 x 831mm
-
W Stand (WxDxH)
-
1451 x 225 x 882 mm
-
Shipping (WxDxH)
-
1679 x 228 x 949 mm
-
Wall Mount Weight
-
23.1 kg, 50.9 lbs
-
W Stand Weight
-
26.4 kg, 58.2 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
34.5 kg, 76.1 lbs
-
UPC
-
719192611054
-
Remote Controller
-
MR15RA
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2017
