77" LG SIGNATURE OLED TV - W7

OLED77W7P

DISPLAY

Display Device (OLED / LCD)

OLED

Screen Size (Inch)

77

Resolution

3840*2160

Nano Cell Display

No

IPS Panel(only for LCD series, including IPS 4K and IPS 4K Display)

No

Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Panel Type (only for LCD series)

No

BLU Type (only for LCD series)

No

VIDEO (PICTURE QUALITY)

True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

No

PMI (Picture Mastering Index) /Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

No

HDR

Active HDR w/ Dolby vision

Active HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes (HDMI 2.0a, IP/USB)

HLG

Yes (IP/USB)

Wide Colour Gamut

Cinematic Colour

DCI

98.5%

Biliion Rich Colour

Yes

Dimming (Set Spec)

Pixel Diming

Dimming (Module Spec)

No

Black

Perfect Black

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance Supreme

Picture Engine

OLED Master Engine

Colour Master Engine

Yes

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

Active Depth Enhancer

Yes

Picture Differentiation - HDR Effect

Yes

Picture Differentiation - Smart Picture Mode

No

HEVC Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

AUDIO

Audio Output

60 W (WF : 20W)

Speaker System (ch)

4.2ch

Speaker type

Front Firing Height moving Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Harman Kardon

No

Surround Mode

Dolby Surround (OLED Surround)

Sound Differencitaion

Magic Sound Tuning

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Magic Sound Tuning

Yes (TV Installation Type)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

TV Installation Type

No

LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

OS (Operating System)

webOS 3.5

webOS 3.5

Yes

# of Processing core

Quad

Magic Remote

B-in

Magic Zoom

Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

360 VR

Yes

Voice Recognition

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

Magic Link

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

OLED Gallery

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

Channel Plus

No

SMART CONVERGENCE

IoT : Goggle weave

No

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiFi TV On

Yes

BLE TV On

Yes

WiDi (PC to TV)

Yes

Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Analog DVR

No

Digital Recording

No

Live Play Back (External Recording)

No

2 Tuner Watch & Record

No

TTS (Text To Speech)

Yes

STT (Speech To Text)

Yes

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes (SPDIF only)

Block access to harmful site

Yes

All Protection plus

No

FM Radio

No

Game TV

No

Mosqito Away

No

ACR-base Bilateral Service (ACR)

No

OSD Language

4 Languages

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

No

[DVB] CI + (Common Interface)

No

Teletext Page

No

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

No

Subtitle

No

EPG(8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes

USB

3

LAN

1

Component / Comosite in

No

Composite In (AV)

1(Gender)

CI Slot / B-CAS

No

RF In

1 (NTSC/ATSC)

Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)

802.11ac

Bluetooth

Yes

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

Headphone out

No

Line out

No

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type / SVC Only)

CONNECTIVITY : TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

RF In

1 (NTSC/ATSC)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5

No

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio) : 3

1 (Gender)

HDMI (6G/3G)

4(4/0)

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes(HDMI2)

USB (3.0/2.0)

3(1/2)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

Headphone out

No

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type / SVC Only)

CI Slot

No

Line out

No

Wired IR

No

CONNECTIVITY : TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

HDMI (6G/3G)

No

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

No

USB (3.0/2.0)

No

CI Slot

No

DESIGN

Design Concept

Picture-on-Wall

ECO

Illuminance sensor

White Sensor

High Effeicency Display mode

No

Energy saving Mode

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

No

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~120Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption(Max)

TBD

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Display (WxDxH)

1721 x 5.96 x 989 mm

AV Box (WxDxH)

1406 x 208 x 84 mm

Shipping (WxDxH)

1908 x 330 x 1222 mm

Display weight

12.3 kg, 27.1 lbs

AV Box weight

12.7 kg, 28.0 lbs

Shipping Weight

49.25 kg, 108.6 lbs

UPC

719192610972

ACCESSORY

Wired IR

No

Remote Controller

MR16A / SP16A

Component / AV Gender

AV gender 1

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

Batteries (for Remote Control)

Yes

Model Year

2017

