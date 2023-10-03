We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77" LG SIGNATURE OLED TV - W7
All Spec
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
-
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
77
-
Resolution
-
3840*2160
-
Nano Cell Display
-
No
-
IPS Panel(only for LCD series, including IPS 4K and IPS 4K Display)
-
No
-
Viewing Angle
-
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Panel Type (only for LCD series)
-
No
-
BLU Type (only for LCD series)
-
No
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
-
No
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index) /Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
-
No
-
HDR
-
Active HDR w/ Dolby vision
-
Active HDR
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes (HDMI 2.0a, IP/USB)
-
HLG
-
Yes (IP/USB)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Cinematic Colour
-
DCI
-
98.5%
-
Biliion Rich Colour
-
Yes
-
Dimming (Set Spec)
-
Pixel Diming
-
Dimming (Module Spec)
-
No
-
Black
-
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Supreme
-
Picture Engine
-
OLED Master Engine
-
Colour Master Engine
-
Yes
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Yes
-
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Differentiation - HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Picture Differentiation - Smart Picture Mode
-
No
-
HEVC Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Audio Output
-
60 W (WF : 20W)
-
Speaker System (ch)
-
4.2ch
-
Speaker type
-
Front Firing Height moving Speaker
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Harman Kardon
-
No
-
Surround Mode
-
Dolby Surround (OLED Surround)
-
Sound Differencitaion
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Yes (TV Installation Type)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
TV Installation Type
-
No
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
-
OS (Operating System)
-
webOS 3.5
-
webOS 3.5
-
Yes
-
# of Processing core
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote
-
B-in
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
Magic Link
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
OLED Gallery
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
-
Yes
-
Channel Plus
-
No
-
IoT : Goggle weave
-
No
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
WiFi TV On
-
Yes
-
BLE TV On
-
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Analog DVR
-
No
-
Digital Recording
-
No
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
-
No
-
2 Tuner Watch & Record
-
No
-
TTS (Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
-
Yes
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes (SPDIF only)
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
All Protection plus
-
No
-
FM Radio
-
No
-
Game TV
-
No
-
Mosqito Away
-
No
-
ACR-base Bilateral Service (ACR)
-
No
-
OSD Language
-
4 Languages
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
No
-
[DVB] CI + (Common Interface)
-
No
-
Teletext Page
-
No
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
No
-
Subtitle
-
No
-
EPG(8days)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
USB
-
3
-
LAN
-
1
-
Component / Comosite in
-
No
-
Composite In (AV)
-
1(Gender)
-
CI Slot / B-CAS
-
No
-
RF In
-
1 (NTSC/ATSC)
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
-
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Headphone out
-
No
-
Line out
-
No
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (Phone Jack Type / SVC Only)
-
RF In
-
1 (NTSC/ATSC)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
-
No
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio) : 3
-
1 (Gender)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
-
4(4/0)
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes(HDMI2)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
-
3(1/2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN
-
1
-
Headphone out
-
No
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (Phone Jack Type / SVC Only)
-
CI Slot
-
No
-
Line out
-
No
-
Wired IR
-
No
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
-
No
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
No
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
-
No
-
CI Slot
-
No
-
Design Concept
-
Picture-on-Wall
-
Illuminance sensor
-
White Sensor
-
High Effeicency Display mode
-
No
-
Energy saving Mode
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
No
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~120Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
TBD
-
Display (WxDxH)
-
1721 x 5.96 x 989 mm
-
AV Box (WxDxH)
-
1406 x 208 x 84 mm
-
Shipping (WxDxH)
-
1908 x 330 x 1222 mm
-
Display weight
-
12.3 kg, 27.1 lbs
-
AV Box weight
-
12.7 kg, 28.0 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
49.25 kg, 108.6 lbs
-
UPC
-
719192610972
-
Wired IR
-
No
-
Remote Controller
-
MR16A / SP16A
-
Component / AV Gender
-
AV gender 1
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Model Year
-
2017
