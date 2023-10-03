About Cookies on This Site

60 Inch 1080p Smart Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

60 Inch 1080p Smart Plasma TV

60PB6600

60 Inch 1080p Smart Plasma TV

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

PB6600

60” CLASS (59.5” diagonal)

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Virtual Surround

Yes

LG SMART TV FEATURES

Premium VOD Services

Yes

MHL (Mobile to TV, Wired)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192591929

SUMMARY

Screen Size

60"

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size Class (diagonal)

60" Class (59.8" diagonal)

Resolution

1920 x 1080p

Display Type

PDP

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

600Hz Max Sub Field Driving

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

3 Modes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

54.8" x 30.0" x 2.7"

TV without stand weight

72.7 lbs

TV with stand weight

78.7 lbs

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

54.8" x 34.7" x 13.4"

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

60.0" x 37.4" x 11.2"

Shipping Weight

95.7 lbs

CONNECTIVITY

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS

Wi-Fi® Ready

Wi-Fi dongle required. Will be supplied at no charge.

WiFi Direct (Ready)

Wi-Fi dongle required. Will be supplied at no charge.

MHL

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS-232

USB Port (no power on)

CABINET / ACCESSORIES

VESA® Wall Mount Pattern

400mm x 400mm

What people are saying