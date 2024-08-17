We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
98 Inch LG QNED AI QNED89 4K Smart TV 2024
It's all about the new QNED
Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect content so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Experience the ultimate immersion on the biggest LG TV
Expansive LG TV screens heighten every moment of the action. See lifelike detail up close to deepen your experience of your favourite content.
*Screen image simulated.
*QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.
QNED intelligence powers the most colossal, crisp picture
Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on our biggest 98 inch display so ultra-big still means ultra-sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
AI Picture Pro
Feel authentic realism in every lifesize frame
AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen
AI maintains sharpness across the big screen
AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.
**AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
***Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Sound Pro
Hear sound as immersive as the screen
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Precision Dimming
The bigger the view, the finer the clarity
Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks, using full array local dimming to produce an even sharper picture and reveal hidden details.
*Screen images simulated.
**QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
Sharper, vibrant colour heightens your immersion
Be mesmerized by incredibly crisp, colourful picture quality, as big and vivid as the world around you.
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED colour.
Slim the bezel, supersize the screen
Maximize your view with a slimmer bezel for edge-to-edge cinematic immersion.
*Screen image simulated.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Amplify movie thrills and broaden gaming skills
FILMMAKER Mode
See vivid movie scenes in mind-blowing scale
Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads," For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode." followed by "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words "Coming soon" are below.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Home Cinema Experience
Maximize the wonder with all-encompassing immersion
Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise colour and contrast.
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Set your sights on colossal victories
Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right
where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favourite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Until December 31, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), Save up to $600 off with a purchase of any LG TV and select sound bars.