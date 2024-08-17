Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Until December 31, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), Save up to $600 off with a purchase of any LG TV and select sound bars.

98 Inch LG QNED AI QNED89 4K Smart TV 2024

98QNED89TUA

98 Inch LG QNED AI QNED89 4K Smart TV 2024

Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

IF Design Award ‘Winner’

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect content so every pixel stays razor sharp.

LG QNED89 screen featuring a colourful artwork.
*Screen image simulated.
Super Ultra Big Screen

Experience the ultimate immersion on the biggest LG TV

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

Expansive LG TV screens heighten every moment of the action. See lifelike detail up close to deepen your experience of your favourite content.

*Screen image simulated.

*QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

QNED intelligence powers the most colossal, crisp picture

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colourful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on our biggest 98 inch display so ultra-big still means ultra-sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every lifesize frame

AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen

AI maintains sharpness across the big screen

AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

***Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear sound as immersive as the screen

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike sound and screen fill the room

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Precision Dimming

The bigger the view, the finer the clarity

Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks, using full array local dimming to produce an even sharper picture and reveal hidden details.

*Screen images simulated.

**QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.

QNED Colour

Sharper, vibrant colour heightens your immersion

Be mesmerized by incredibly crisp, colourful picture quality, as big and vivid as the world around you.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED colour.

Cinema Screen

Slim the bezel, supersize the screen

Maximize your view with a slimmer bezel for edge-to-edge cinematic immersion.

*Screen image simulated.
A close-up of an LG TV screen showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Customize your ultra-big TV expeience

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

Customize your ultra-big TV expeience Find out More

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colours of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.
webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colours are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Get total connectivity from your TV

An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks "Air purifier" and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

An LG TV displays a movie, and the screen is divided so one half shows a movie and one side shows Spotify. The cursor clicks a button to bring up the Multi View settings panel and clicks the Live TV button, and the Spotify window changes to live sports coverage.

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.

**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Your TV knows what you love

An LG TV screen shows the My Profile display. In the top third, a banner for Tangible Wonders. Below the banner, the following buttons are displayed: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Below the buttons, the following logos are displayed: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, and Udemy. Below the logos, 5 movie thumbnails are displayed under the text "Top picks for you". A cursor clicks on the initial 'S' in the top left corner. An LG Account drop-down menu opens and five names are displayed. The cursor clicks the second name as thumbnails and recommended contents on screen change.

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

A cursor clicks on Sports and the screen fades into a Sports homepage with the text "Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates," and "Popular league list." Five thumbnails are labeled as Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. The screen fades back, the cursor clicks on Game, and the screen fades into a Game homepage with the text "Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos." The image shows buttons labeled Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Recently played. The following logos are displayed: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube, and Twitch.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favourites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favourite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favourites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

An LG TV displays an image of a sunrise with the time, date, weather, and temperature, and the text "Good morning." A speech bubble with the text "Hi LG" fades in and out, followed by a speech bubble with the text "Show me this week's schedule." The screen fades to a display showing a Google calendar and daily schedule.

Always Ready

Your assistant is always ready to serve

Whatever information you want, whether it's the time, weather, sports alerts or even Google Calendar and Google Photos, just ask your AI assistant. Your assistant is always ready to help.

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

Amplify movie thrills and broaden gaming skills

FILMMAKER Mode

See vivid movie scenes in mind-blowing scale

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads," For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode." followed by "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words "Coming soon" are below.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Maximize the wonder with all-encompassing immersion

Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise colour and contrast.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favourite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favourite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favourite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right
where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

All Spec

What people are saying

