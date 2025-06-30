QNED and OLED are two different display technologies each offering a unique viewing experience.

For those who want richer colors and greater clarity, LG's premium LCD brand, QNED is a great choice. QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Display) provides vivid and lifelike colors through LG’s own proprietary color technology by adding various color solutions to nano particle based technology. LG QNED TVs are officially qualified products and in 2025, all QNED series are qualified 100% Color Volume*.

With a wide range of large screen sizes, QNED is an for sports fans, offering a powerful and immersive viewing experience on a bigger scale.

For those who want the ultimate viewing experience LG OLED is a perfect choice for movie lovers and anyone who want to experience content with exceptional cinematic depth. Our latest Alpha AI Processor continues to impress, delivering the brightest picture and perfect blacks, even in bright light. UL-verified Perfect Black** and Perfect Color** enhances perceived brightness and contrast with accurate colors, whether it's bright or dark around you.

On top of that, LG OLED is validated by G-sync and FreeSync for excellent VRR performance, providing flawless pictures without tearing or stuttering.

Learn more about the differences between OLED vs QNED in our buying guide.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*

*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots. Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

100% Color Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only

**LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.