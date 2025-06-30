We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is qned tv?
QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Display) provides vivid and lifelike colors thanks to LG’s own proprietary color technology by adding various color solutions to nano particle based technology. LG QNED TVs are officially qualified products, in all 2025 QNED series are qualified 100% Color Volume*.
*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots. Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
100% Color Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only
What is QNED evo TV?
The QNED evo is the high-end line-up of LG's premium LCD TV brand, QNED.
QNED evo line-up is not only 100% Color Volume certified*, but is also equipped with MiniLEDs that are precisely controlled by the new Alpha AI Processor and supports up to VRR 144Hz**, as certified with FreeSync, providing a smooth latency-free visual experience, delivering differentiated customer value.
What are the advantages of qned tvs?
Here are the advantages of QNED TVs:
Enhanced Color: All of LG’s latest QNED TV lineup features Dynamic QNED Color* and are 100% Color Volume* certified, delivering more vivid and accurate colors. LG QNED supports up to VRR 144Hz**, certified by AMD FreeSync premium, ensuring smooth, flawless visuals with no delays.
Hyper-Personalized Experience: QNED evo and QNED are equipped by the NEW AI Processor delivering vivid picture quality, optimized sound, and a truly personalized viewing experience.
LG AI TV :
① Recognize your voice
② Recommend content tailored to your preferences
③ Answer your questions
④ Solve viewing-related inconveniences
⑤ Adjust picture and sound settings to your liking
All of this is seamlessly connected and enhanced by the AI Magic Remote.
Diverse screen sizes and slimmer design: The design is now even slimmer, and QNED TVs are available in a wider range of screen sizes, from a massive 100” to 43”, allowing customers to find the perfect fit for their space and needs.
What is the difference between oled and qned?
QNED and OLED are two different display technologies each offering a unique viewing experience.
For those who want richer colors and greater clarity, LG's premium LCD brand, QNED is a great choice. QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Display) provides vivid and lifelike colors through LG’s own proprietary color technology by adding various color solutions to nano particle based technology. LG QNED TVs are officially qualified products and in 2025, all QNED series are qualified 100% Color Volume*.
With a wide range of large screen sizes, QNED is an for sports fans, offering a powerful and immersive viewing experience on a bigger scale.
For those who want the ultimate viewing experience LG OLED is a perfect choice for movie lovers and anyone who want to experience content with exceptional cinematic depth. Our latest Alpha AI Processor continues to impress, delivering the brightest picture and perfect blacks, even in bright light. UL-verified Perfect Black** and Perfect Color** enhances perceived brightness and contrast with accurate colors, whether it's bright or dark around you.
On top of that, LG OLED is validated by G-sync and FreeSync for excellent VRR performance, providing flawless pictures without tearing or stuttering.
Learn more about the differences between OLED vs QNED in our buying guide.
**LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.
Which LG QNED tv is best?
Picture Quality – QNED92
LG QNED92 delivers stunning visuals and brightest pictures with MiniLEDs, along with the most vivid colors in the 2025 QNED lineup through Dynamic QNED Color Pro. Precision Dimming Pro enhances detail and creates a realistic picture with depth perception.
Best for Big Screens – QNED85
With rich, vivid colors powered by MiniLEDs, QNED85 provides a range of size options- from 50 to 100 inches- making it the best choice for those who want a big-screen cinematic experience at home. Its wide selection ensures a perfect fit for your space and needs.
