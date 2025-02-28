32 Inch LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LR600BZUC
Key Features

  • Natural and vivid colour from a HD display
  • Rich, lifelike picture with the alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Immersive cinematic viewing at home with HDR10 Pro
  • Enhanced gaming experience with Game Dashboard and Optimizer
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

webOS

A pebble shape of orange, yellow, pink and blue-colored artwork on a LG HD TV.

Immerse in vibrant colour and clarity

LG HD TVs bring vivid clarity and rich colour to all your favorite content.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every colour pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experience every moment even more lifelike

The alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound for a more deeply immersive experience.

*Screen image simulated.

Virtual 5.1

Submerge yourself in a spatial symphony

Feel the immersive thrill of a captivating 5.1 virtual surround sound system, and hear every echo in rich audio detail.

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS 23

Make your TV sync to you

Discover TV that's made to match you, with My Profile, Quick Card, and AI Concierge. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Explore a TV hub that's all yours

See only what you want with a personal profile curated just for you. Enjoy quick access to your frequent apps and tailored content recommendations just for you.

Quick Card

Find your favorites faster

See your favorite content and apps faster, and in one place. Even create personal Quick Card for each user profile to bookmark the content you love.

LG HD TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Explore content recommended for you

AI Concierge recommends new content you'll love and keywords just for you, based on your searches.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release. 

***Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.

****'For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***** Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. 

******Screen images simulated.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

A rich array of content ready to watch

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****HD is compatible for WOW interface.

Dive into the ultimate movie and gaming zone

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate colour and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Raise your gaming experience with next-level features

Immersive HGiG ensures every moment of play looks incredible, while eARC makes it all sound amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Sustainability

Discover LG HD AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

Print

All Spec

BASIC INFORMATION

  • Year of release

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

