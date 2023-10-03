We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Class Ultra High Definition 4K 240Hz TV with Smart TV (54.6" diagonally)
All Spec
-
Screen size
-
55"
-
LA9650
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
-
LED PLUS
-
Local Dimming
-
Yes
-
Refresh Rate
-
TruMotion 240hz
-
Tru-ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Dual Core Processor
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Movie, Game, Eco, Expert 1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
AV Mode II
-
3 Modes (Movie, Game, Off)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
-
HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
34W (Woofer included)
-
Speaker System
-
2.1 ch
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Modes (Normal, Wall Mount, Stand)
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
DLNA Certified®
-
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
-
Yes
-
MHL™ (Mobile HD Link)
-
Yes
-
NFC (Near Field Communications)
-
Yes
-
Windows 8 Certified
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®
-
3D
-
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
3.0
-
Premium Content
-
Yes
-
3D World (3D Streaming Content)
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
LG Cloud
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Smart Share™ Plus
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Support
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
FPR (Passive)
-
3D to 2D/2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
-
20 Levels
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
20 Levels
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
Dual Play Capable
-
Yes (Glasses required and sold separately.)
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1 (rear)
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (side)
-
HDMI™/HDCP In
-
4 (side)
-
USB 3.0/2.0 In
-
3 (side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
RS-232
-
1 (rear)
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
-
100~240V / 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Remote Control
-
Magic Remote
-
Vesa® Wall Mount Pattern
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
AAA x 2
-
3D Glasses
-
AG-310 (4 Pair)
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
48.58" x 31.10" x 10.28"
-
Packaging (WxHxD)
-
51.65" x 33.78" x 7.52"
-
Packaging Weight
-
70.55 lbs
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
57.54 lbs
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
54.23 lbs
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
-
48.58" x 29.72" x 1.65"
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
719192591554
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)