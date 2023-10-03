About Cookies on This Site

55" Class Ultra High Definition 4K 240Hz TV with Smart TV (54.6" diagonally)

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" Class Ultra High Definition 4K 240Hz TV with Smart TV (54.6" diagonally)

55LA9650

55" Class Ultra High Definition 4K 240Hz TV with Smart TV (54.6" diagonally)

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size

55"

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

LA9650

55"

PANEL

Resolution

3840 x 2160

BLU Type

LED PLUS

Local Dimming

Yes

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 240hz

VIDEO

Tru-ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Dual Core Processor

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Movie, Game, Eco, Expert 1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Yes

AV Mode II

3 Modes (Movie, Game, Off)

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

34W (Woofer included)

Speaker System

2.1 ch

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes (Normal, Wall Mount, Stand)

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

Clear Voice II

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

DLNA Certified®

Yes

Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

Yes

MHL™ (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

NFC (Near Field Communications)

Yes

Windows 8 Certified

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB Playback

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

3D

3D

Yes

LG SMART TV

LG Smart TV

Yes

Home Dashboard

3.0

Premium Content

Yes

3D World (3D Streaming Content)

Yes

App Store

Yes

LG Cloud

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Smart Share™ Plus

Yes

Smart Phone Remote Support

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

20 Levels

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play Capable

Yes (Glasses required and sold separately.)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In

1 Rear

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (rear)

AV In

1 (rear)

Headphone out

1 (side)

HDMI™/HDCP In

4 (side)

USB 3.0/2.0 In

3 (side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

RS-232

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Magic Remote

Vesa® Wall Mount Pattern

Yes

Batteries

AAA x 2

3D Glasses

AG-310 (4 Pair)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

48.58" x 31.10" x 10.28"

Packaging (WxHxD)

51.65" x 33.78" x 7.52"

Packaging Weight

70.55 lbs

TV Weight with Stand

57.54 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

54.23 lbs

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

48.58" x 29.72" x 1.65"

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

719192591554

