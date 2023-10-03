We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Playback | 1100 Watts | Smart TV Compatible | 2 Tall Speakers
Spec
-
Total Output Power
-
1100W
-
Amplifier Configuration
-
5.1CH
-
Amplifier Configuration
-
D-Class
-
Subwoofer
-
200W(Passive)
-
Blu-ray 3D
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray Disc
-
Yes
-
BD-R/RE
-
Yes
-
DVD-Video
-
Yes
-
DVD±R
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW
-
Yes
-
DVD+RW
-
Yes
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
CD-R/RW
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC., (H.264)
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1, (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
DivX/DivX HD
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
DLNA® Certified
-
Yes
-
BonusView
-
Yes
-
BD-Live™
-
Yes
-
MusicID®
-
Yes
-
SmartTV
-
Yes
-
LG Apps
-
Yes
-
Digital/Analog Conversion
-
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC
-
60Hz
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Composite Output
-
Yes
-
Component Output
-
Yes
-
HDMI™ Output
-
Yes
-
Digital/Analog Conversion
-
192MHZ/24bit
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
2 Channel Down Mix
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby® TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS™
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™
-
Yes
-
Instant Tray Open
-
Yes
-
Quick Booting
-
Yes
-
Firmware Update
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
Repeat
-
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
-
Yes
-
Speaker/Woofer Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distant (Channel Delay)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
-
Yes
-
Audio Tuner Band
-
FM/AM
-
Radio Tuner Presets
-
50 Station
-
Digital Audio In
-
Optical Rear
-
HDMI™ In
-
2 Rear
-
HDMI™ Out
-
1 Rear
-
Component Video Out
-
Yes, Rear
-
Composite Video Out
-
Yes, Rear
-
AM/FM Antenna Inputs
-
Yes, Rear
-
Ethernet (RJ-45)
-
Yes, Rear
-
USB 2.0 In
-
Yes, Front
-
iPod/iPhone Cradle
-
Yes, Rear
-
Portable Audio In
-
Yes, Front
-
Speaker Cables
-
6
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
-
Yes
-
AM/FM Antennas
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
CB3
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
150W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
1.4W
-
Main Unit Dimensions
-
434 x 57 x 281
-
Front Speaker Dimensions
-
280 x 1152 x 225
-
Centre Speaker Dimensions
-
327 x 99 x 76
-
Rear Speaker Dimensions
-
94 x 182 x 83
-
Subwoofer Dimensions
-
190 x 385 x 358
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
