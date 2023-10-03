We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
*In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using two batteries.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Key Spec
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Matte Silver
-
2 Quick Release Batteries
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
All Spec
-
2 Quick Release Batteries
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
One-Touch Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
Dust Tank Capacity (oz)
-
13.5
-
Power Mode
-
Normal, Power, Turbo
-
Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
-
370
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Matte Silver
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
11.2 x 28.3 x 9.1
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
10.2 x 44.1 x 10.6
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
21.12
-
Weight (lb.)
-
5.89
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium Ion
-
Charging Time (min/battery)
-
210
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
-
25.55
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
772454075148
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Pet Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
Yes
LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum