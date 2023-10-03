About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

A916BM

LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

A916BM
Image of woman inserting rechargeable vacuum battery into LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum

Two batteries. Take charge of your cleaning time.

The LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum boasts strong suction and two rechargeable, detachable quick release batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time for up to 100 minutes* of run time.

*In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using two batteries.

Three images of woman using and storing LG CordZero™ portable vacuum charging stand.

So Much More Than a Stand

With the LG CordZero™ vacuum’s portable charging stand, you can easily store and charge anywhere, anytime—even without drilling holes into your wall.
Image of hand holding a cordless stick vacuum, close up image of ON button including Turbo mode.

Control Features With a Single Touch

Turn the vacuum on and off easily, or select different power levels, including Turbo mode, with the touch of a thumb. That means less strain on your hand and a more comfortable clean.
Washable Cyclone and Filters on LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum

Washable Cyclone and Filters for Easy Maintenance

Extend the life of your vacuum with easy to maintain removable and washable filters. Unlike other vacuums that only let you wash the filter, LG CordZero™ lets you wash the pre-filter, fine dust filter and the cyclone system to clean away dirt and keep your vacuum running at its best.
5-Step Filtration System

5-Step Filtration System

The 5-step system filters 99.99%* of dust and dirt, first separating dirt in the bin and then filtering fine dust.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Telescopic Wand

Lets users adjust the telescopic wand for convenient use and save storage space.

Transforms to Handheld Vacuum

Convert to a handheld vacuum for quick and easy spot cleaning of hard-to-reach places.

Universal Nozzle

For use on both carpet and hardwood floors.

Pet Nozzle

Cleans tight spaces such as stairs and picks up pet hair from furniture.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Can be used as brush or hard nozzle depending on your cleaning needs.

Crevice Tool

For use in corners and narrow spaces.

Smart Inverter Motor

10 years Warranty (Smart Inverter Motor)

Print

Key Spec

Body Color (Cleaner)

Matte Silver

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (CLEANER)

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

One-Touch Control

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Washable Filters

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Tank Capacity (oz)

13.5

Power Mode

Normal, Power, Turbo

Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

370

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Matte Silver

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

11.2 x 28.3 x 9.1

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

10.2 x 44.1 x 10.6

Weight include packing (lb.)

21.12

Weight (lb.)

5.89

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

Yes

Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Charging Time (min/battery)

210

Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

25.55

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454075148

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Flexible Crevice Tool

Yes

NOZZLES

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

A916BM

A916BM

LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum