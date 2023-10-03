About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ ThinQ Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacuum with Power Mop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

A929KVM

Includes 2 vacuum batteries and power mop microfiber pads
A929KVM Smart Inverter Motor™ provides superior suction power

Powerful Suction for Cleaning

LG's newest Smart Inverter Motor™ provides strong suction power across all floor types.
Image of LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum A929KVM using power mop on tile floor

Go from Vacuum to Wet Mop to Finish Hard Floors

The Mop Nozzle attachment lets you clean tile, hardwood or vinyl floors using regular tap water – no special solutions or harsh chemicals needed.
LG A929KVM Kompressor™ lever

Compress Dirt and Dust so You Can Clean More, Empty Less*

The Kompressor™ lever compresses dirt, dust & pet hair in the bin to more than double* bin capacity.

*vs previous models.

Image of vacuum battery being inserted into LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum for up to 120 minutes of performance

Up To 120 Minutes* of Uninterrupted Performance

Clean and charge at the same time with two quick-release batteries. The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges and come back for more.

*In normal mode without Power Nozzles and using two batteries.

Store and Charge Anywhere with Convenient Stand

Charge your second battery while keeping accessories and tools neatly organized and within easy reach. Includes a cradle to hold your second nozzle and two spare microfiber pads.

Image of vacuum mop with portable charging stand in home setting

Close up of power button on LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum for Turbo mode and Wi-Fi

Control Features With a Single Touch

Turn the vacuum on and off easily, or select different power levels, including Turbo mode, with the touch of a thumb. That means less strain on your hand and a more comfortable clean.
Washable Cyclone and Filters on LG CordZero™ A9 Stick Vacuum

Washable Cyclone and Filters for Easy Maintenance

Extend the life of your vacuum with easy to maintain removable and washable filters. Unlike other vacuums that only let you wash the filter, LG CordZero™ lets you wash the pre-filter, fine dust filter and the cyclone system to clean away dirt and keep your vacuum running at its best.
5-Step Filtration System

5-Step Filtration System

The 5-step system filters 99.99%* of dust and dirt, first separating dirt in the bin and then filtering fine dust.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Woman using LG ThinQ app with LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum in background

A Smarter, Powerful Clean

Built-in WiFi connects to the LG ThinQ app to track cleaning history, run diagnostics & more.

Telescopic Wand

Lets users adjust the telescopic wand for convenient use and save storage space.

Transforms to Handheld Vacuum

Convert to a handheld vacuum for quick and easy spot cleaning of hard-to-reach places.

Included Nozzles and Tools

Universal Nozzle

For use on both carpet and hardwood floors.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Can be used as brush or hard nozzle depending on your cleaning needs.

Crevice Tool

For use in corners and narrow spaces.

Mop Nozzle

Easy converts from a vacuum to a hard floor mop.

Mop Microfiber Pads

Convenient to remove and wash. Two sets included.

Mop Removable Water Tank

For easy filling and emptying.
Print

Key Spec

Body Color (Cleaner)

Vintage Wine

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (CLEANER)

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

One-Touch Control

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Washable Filters

Yes

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Kompressor Technology

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Vintage Wine

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

11.2 x 28.3 x 9.1

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

10.2 x 44.1 x 10.6

Weight include packing (lb.)

21.19

Weight (lb.)

5.95

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

Yes

Battery Type

Lithiumion

Charging Time (min/battery)

240

Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

25.2

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454074233

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Flexible Crevice Tool

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal, Power, Turbo

Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

370

Dust Tank Capacity (oz) (When compressed)

33.8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Mop Nozzle

Yes

