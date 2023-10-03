About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

A937KGMS

A937KGMS

LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Front view
LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™

Introducing LG's first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and automatically empties the dust bin- all in one sleek docking station. The CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ not only tackles tough jobs, it makes the job easier* thanks to the powerful tower that empties your dust bin after every use.

can-ha-objet-all-in-one-tower-03-benefit-desktop

Vacuuming Is Easier Than Ever with CordZero™ All-in-One

Vacuuming Is Easier Than Ever with CordZero™ All-in-One

Number1

Dust & Debris? Deal with Them Hands-Free

Dust & Debris? Deal with Them Hands-Free

Return the vac to the tower to recharge, store tools neatly out of sight and let Auto Empty clean out the dust bin for you. Your hands stay clean along with your floors. Added plus- you'll enjoy better* suction next time you clean with an empty dust bin that's ready to go.

Number2

Powerful Suction & Kompressor™ Technology

Powerful Suction & Kompressor™ Technology

Smart Inverter Motor™ is our best suction power* across a range of floor types and interchangeable dual batteries have our longest run time. Plus, Kompressor™ Technology more than doubles* bin capacity so you can keep on cleaning.

Number3

Disposable Bag Keeps Debris Contained

Disposable Bag Keeps Debris Contained

Activate Auto Empty to deposit debris into the disposable bag. Simply throw away when full - each bag holds more than 3 Kompressed bins.

Number4

Cleaning Modes Offer Varied Absorption Levels

Cleaning Modes Offer Varied Absorption Levels

We offer 3 cleaning modes with varied absorptive power. With a simple click, choose between Standard, Power, and Turbo modes.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time with 2 Quick Release Batteries

Clean and Charge at the Same Time with 2 Quick Release Batteries

No more waiting for charging thanks to the 2 Quick Release Batteries and 120-minute runtime. Clean bigger houses without worry.

Easier Cleaning for any surface

Easier Cleaning for any surface

Even ceiling cleaning is not a problem with various tools & nozzles that are still light enough for one hand.

Telescopic Wand

Telescopic Wand

Adjust the 9.5-inch handle when you have to reach farther, like underneath a sofa or the corners of a ceiling.

Universal Power Nozzle

Universal Nozzle

Effectively lifts dust, dirt and pet hair from carpets and floors.

Pet Mini Nozzle

Pet Nozzle

The specially designed Pet Nozzle is dedicated to effectively removing pet fure and other particles while protecting fabrics.

Alt Text *

Crevice Tool

For use in corners, narrow spaces and along edges.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Works as a brush or hand nozzle for cleaning needs, effective even against crusty dust.

Washable Cyclone and Filters for Easy Maintenance

Washable Cyclone and Filters for Easy Maintenance

Extend the life of your vacuum with easy to maintain removable and washable filters. Unlike other vacuums that only let you wash the filter, LG CordZero™ lets you wash the pre-filter, fine dust filter and the cyclone system to clean away dirt and keep your vacuum running at its best.

5-Step Filtration System

The 5-step system filters 99.99%* of dust and dirt, first separating dirt in the bin and then filtering fine dust.

Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance

Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

A Smarter, Powerful Clean

A Smarter, Powerful Clean

Built-in WiFi connects to the LG ThinQ app to track cleaning history, run diagnostics & more.

*vs. Previous models.

Key Spec

Body Color (Cleaner)

Iron Grey

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (CLEANER)

2 Quick Release Batteries

Yes

5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

One-Touch Control

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Washable Filters

Yes

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Sound Power Level (dB) (Turbo Mode)

83

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Iron Grey

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

11.2 x 42.72 x 18.6

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

10.1 x 39.7 x 11.7

Weight include packing (lb.)

46.3

Weight (lb.)

5.95

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

Yes

Battery Type

Lithiumion

Charging Time (min/battery)

210

Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

25.2

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454075452

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Flexible Crevice Tool

Yes

Extra Pre-filter

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal, Power, Turbo

Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

370

Dust Tank Capacity (oz) (When compressed)

33.8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

NOZZLES

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Front view

A937KGMS

LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum