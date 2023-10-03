We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free HBS-FL7 Bluetooth® Wireless Stereo Earbuds with UVnano Charging Case and Meridian Audio
All Spec
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0 (Headset/Hands-Free/A2DP/AVRCP)
-
Music Play Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)
-
Up to 6/21 Hours*
-
Talk Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)
-
Up to 5/17 Hours*
-
Earbud
-
3.7 V / 55 mAh, Lithium-ion
-
Charging Case
-
3.7 V / 410 mAh, Lithium-ion Polymer
-
Charging Time (Earbud)
-
Within an Hour
-
Charging Time (Charging Case)
-
Within 1.5 Hours - At Room Temperature
-
*
-
Duration of use may vary depending on the connected mobile device, features being used, settings, signal strength, operating temperature, frequency band, and other methods of use.
-
Dual MEMS Microphones
-
2 Mic
-
Mic Solution
-
Noise Reduction/Echo Cancellation
-
Dual MEMS Microphones
-
2 Mic
-
Mic Solution
-
Semi-open type
-
Sound Collaboration
-
Meridian
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes (5 min for 1 Hour)
-
Optimized for Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
Wearing Detection
-
Yes
-
Fast Pairing
-
Yes
-
Water Resistant
-
IPx4 (Earbuds only)
-
UVnano
-
Charging case with UV C LED
-
Rated Input Voltage (Earbud)
-
DC 4.6 V - 4.9 V, 110 mA
-
Rated Input Voltage (Charging Case)
-
DC 4.75 V - 5.3 V, 400 mA
-
Operating Temperature
-
0°C (+32°F) ~ +35°C (+95°F)
-
Operating Frequency
-
2402 MHz to 2480 MHz
-
Size - Earbuds
-
0.71" (W) x 1.11" (L) x 0.9" (H)
-
Size - Charging Case
-
2.36" (W) x 2.36" (L) x 1.08" (H)
-
Weight - Earbuds
-
0.25 oz. (One Earbud)
-
Weight - Charging Case
-
1.48 oz
-
LG Tone & Talk™ App
-
Android
-
Ear-Gels
-
Extra 2 pairs
-
Data cable
-
USB C
-
CES
-
Yes
-
UPC
-
815425026197
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)