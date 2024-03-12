We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 雙顯示器組合優惠
08/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024
購買以下任何 1 部 Ultrawide 顯示器或 4K 顯示器 (主顯示器)，第 2 部指定 Ultrawide 或 4K 顯示器 (副顯示器) 可享 75 折優惠。
主顯示器 (第 1 部)
- 38 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 38WR85QC-W
- 34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD 弧形顯示器 34WQ75C-B
- 39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 40WP95C-W
- 27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清 IPS 顯示器 27UQ850V-W
副顯示器 (第 2 部 - 可享 75 折)
*優惠只適用於 1 部主顯示器型號及 1 部副顯示器型號的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。
