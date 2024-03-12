About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[官網限定] 雙顯示器組合優惠

08/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024

購買以下任何 1 部 Ultrawide 顯示器或 4K 顯示器 (主顯示器)，第 2 部指定 Ultrawide 或 4K 顯示器 (副顯示器) 可享 75 折優惠。

主顯示器 (第 1 部)

  • 38 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 38WR85QC-W
  • 34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD 弧形顯示器 34WQ75C-B
  • 39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 40WP95C-W
  • 27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清 IPS 顯示器 27UQ850V-W

副顯示器 (第 2 部 - 可享 75 折)

  • 34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD 弧形顯示器 34WP65C-B
  • 34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清 IPS 顯示器 34WP500-B
  • 29 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清顯示器 29WP500-B
  • 31.5 吋 UltraFine™ HDR 4K 超高清顯示器 32UR550-B
  • 27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清顯示器 27UP650-W
  • 27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清顯示器 27UL500

*優惠只適用於 1 部主顯示器型號及 1 部副顯示器型號的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

返回最新推廣優惠