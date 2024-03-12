About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
83 吋 LG OLED evo AI M4 4K 智能電視，支援無線影音連接

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

83 吋 LG OLED evo AI M4 4K 智能電視，支援無線影音連接

OLED83M4PCA

83 吋 LG OLED evo AI M4 4K 智能電視，支援無線影音連接

(4)
LG OLED evo M4 4K 智能電視的正面圖，螢幕上有 11 年世界第一 OLED 標誌、webOS Re:New Program 標誌、5 年面板保養標誌，以及與電視連接的 4K 144Hz 無線影音傳輸 Zero Connect Box，Wi-Fi 信號從盒子中傳出

以下產品概覽中使用的圖片僅供參考。

請參閱頁面頂部的圖片庫查閱準確的產品圖片。

OLED83M4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

獲獎類別

遊戲與電競

了解更多

C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

內置技術

了解更多

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS 被評為最佳智能電視操作系統

了解更多

webOS 24

iF Design Award

iF DESIGN AWARD「得獎者」

了解更多

*「CES 創新大獎」的評審以提交的描述性資料為依據。CTA 並未核實任何呈交的資料或任何主張的準確度，亦未測試獲獎的產品。

LG OLED evo M4 的螢幕上顯示紫色和薄荷色的抽象藝術作品，然後電視向後移動並旋轉 45 度，在電視前方呈現 Zero Connect Box。紅色 Wi-Fi 訊號出現，紅光射向電視，紅圈繼而消失。紫色和薄荷色反射在電視下方的空間。

全球首部．
唯一 4K 144Hz 無線影音連接

多年來研發的創新技術難以模仿，一起探索領先全球的 LG OLED 為您帶來全新娛樂體驗。感受全球首部．唯一 4K 144Hz 無線影音連接帶來的自由，為空間享受開創無限可能。

*模擬螢幕影像。

CES 2024 創新大獎標誌

CES 2023 創新大獎

83 吋 LG OLED M4

最佳創新獎
CES 2024 創新大獎標誌

CES 2023 創新大獎

63 吋 LG OLED M4

獲獎

CES 2024 創新大獎標誌

世界第一

11 年過去，依然領先

LG 持續領先 OLED 市場，為最受觀眾歡迎的 OLED 品牌。

11 年過去，依然領先 了解更多

*資料來源：Omdia，LG 為 11 年來 (在 2013 至 2023 年期間) 銷售量第一的品牌。結果並不代表 LG Electronics 的認可。瀏覽 https://www.omdia.com/ 以了解更多詳情。

感受令人驚嘆的無線技術所帶來的不同

顯示四個圖像。第一個圖像顯示 Zero Connect Box 被放置在 LG OLED evo M4 前面，螢幕上正顯示劇院中的舞者，左上角顯示「Zero Connect」字樣。第二個圖像顯示客廳裡掛在牆上的 LG OLED evo M4 和擺放著的手提電腦，兩者同時顯示賽車遊戲，旁邊有一個 Zero Connect Box，左上角顯示「無憂無慮」字樣。第三個圖像顯示一個 Zero Connect Box，下面放置著多個裝置，在一個昏暗客廳的圖像中突顯出來，左上角顯示「不受干擾」字樣。第四個圖像顯示掛牆安裝 LG OLED evo M4 的斜角視圖，左上角顯示「不受限制」字樣。
高角度視角顯示 LG OLED evo M4 ，周圍連接著多個遊戲主機和裝置，電線看起來很混亂，然後逐漸消失。Zero Connect Box 慢慢顯現，後面是整齊排列的不同裝置和遊戲主機，紅色的 Wi-Fi 訊號出現，一道紅光射向電視，隨著視角向下擺動，展示出電視的完整視圖。

Zero Connect

讓您享有自由的創新科技

顯示 Zero Connect Box 的三個圖像。第一個圖像顯示一條電線插入 Zero Connect Box。第二個圖像顯示茶几上放著 Zero Connect Box，而下面放著各種裝置。第三個圖像顯示桌面的 Zero Connect Box，下面放著不同裝置和遊戲主機。

Zero Connect Box 的簡易設計為 LG OLED 持續創新開啟令人興奮的新篇章。只需將裝置連接到 Zero Connect Box，即可清理電視連接線。

*圖片僅供參考。實際 LG OLED evo M4 配備的 Zero Connect Box 或與圖中顯示的有所差異。

安裝在客廳牆上的 LG OLED evo M4，以雜亂的連接線將遊戲主機和手提電腦進行連接。遊戲主機和手提電腦淡出，然後淡入，整齊地與 Zero Connect Box 排列在桌子上。紅色 Wi-Fi 訊號出現，紅光射向電視，並出現紅色圓圈。

無憂無慮

不需再為連接電視而煩惱。Zero Connect Box 配有多種不同連接埠，為您提供便捷的無線連接。

安裝在牆上的 LG OLED evo M4，展示一名男子騎著電單車在泥土賽道上行駛，畫面下方顯示凌亂的電線將裝置連接到電視。裝置逐漸淡出，鏡頭拉遠，顯示出一個明亮、現代的客廳，桌上放著 Zero Connect Box，下面整齊地放著裝置。圖像短暫變暗並突出顯示 Zero Connect Box 和裝置。紅色 Wi-Fi 訊號出現，紅光射向電視，並出現紅色圓圈。

不受干擾

只需一條電源線，即可帶來整潔的空間、減少線路的干擾，享受流暢觀賞體驗。

LG OLED evo M4 被安裝在牆上，下方的裝置透過混亂的線路連接到電視。一條白色圖形線穿過圖像，裝置逐漸淡出，Zero Connect Box 出現在小桌子上。圖像短暫變暗，僅突出顯示電視和 Zero Connect Box。所有東西都淡出，然後電視和 Zero Connect Box 重新出現在不同的位置上，這次 LG OLED evo M4 被放在支架上。圖像再次變亮。圖像再次變暗，當它變亮時，電視安裝在另一面牆上。

不受限制

Zero Connect Box 讓您隨意調整 LG OLED evo M TV 的位置，使室內設計如您所想。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**Zero Connect Box 應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

***設備必須透過連接線連接到 Zero Connect Box。

****電視螢幕和 Zero Connect Box 需要以電線連接。

無線連接 盡情享受

終極遊戲體驗

流暢動作遇上無線連接

支援 AMD FreeSync Premium、G-SYNC 兼容性、144Hz 模式和 內置 VRR，

為您消除畫面撕裂和延遲，加上不受干擾的無線連接，讓您全神貫注投入於遊戲中。

在賽車遊戲中汽車快速行駛的模糊場景。場景經過精細處理後，顯示出流暢而清晰的動作。NVIDIA G-SYNC 標誌和 FreeSync Premium 標誌位於右上角。

*反應時間及「優質遊戲效能」經 Intertek 認證。

**VRR 範圍由 40Hz 至 144Hz，經認証符合 HDMI 2.1 規格。

***144Hz 模式僅適用於 65/77/83 吋 OLED evo M4，並且與電腦連接的影視內容兼容。而 97 吋 LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 並不適用。

隨時隨地 輕鬆控制

無需暫停即可使用遊戲儀錶板及 Game Optimizer 遊戲畫質提升功能。

左邊顯示 FPS 遊戲場景，遊戲儀錶板在遊戲進行中顯示在屏幕上。右邊則顯示黑暗的冬季場景，Game Optimizer 功能列表在遊戲上方出現。

*只有同時開啟「Game Optimizer」和「遊戲儀錶板」時，才能激活遊戲儀錶板。

**模擬螢幕影像。

暢玩所有喜愛的遊戲

成千上萬的遊戲任您選擇，探索史詩級雲端遊戲庫，並透過串流方式來暢玩遊戲，避免浪費時間下載或更新。

左邊為 Boosteroid 主屏幕圖像，顯示《Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince》。右邊為 GeForce NOW 首頁，展示出五種遊戲的檔案縮圖。

*支援的合作夥伴或因應地區而有所差異。

**可能需要訂閱 GeForce NOW。

***可能需要訂閱 Boosteroid。

Dolby Vision 及 FILMMAKER MODE™

無需忍受雜亂線路，欣賞真實電影場景

Dolby Vision 的鮮豔畫質，加上 FILMMAKER MODE™ 的支援，讓您可欣賞到導演意圖，

甚至還能透過 Zero Connect Box ，不受連接線的干擾，完全沉浸其中。

一位導演站在控制面板前方，在 LG OLED 電視上編輯電影《花月殺手》。引用馬田史高西斯 (Martin Scorsese) 的話「For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode」，與《花月殺手》標誌、Apple TV+ 標誌及「Coming Soon」的標誌重疊在圖像上。左下角是 Dolby Vision 標誌和 FILMMAKER MODE™ 標誌。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**FILMMAKER MODE™ 是 UHD Alliance, Inc. 的商標。

Dolby Atmos

環繞您的迷人音效

Dolby Atmos 帶來無與倫比的清晰度、精緻細節和空間深度，使動作聲音一直包圍著您。

客廳牆上掛著 LG OLED evo M4，電視發射出抽象圓圈，填滿整個空間。

*模擬螢幕影像。

α11 AI 處理器

處理器專為 OLED 設計，透過深度學習、圖像和處理速度帶來前所未有的效能，重新定義觀賞體驗。

了解更多
LG 的 α11 4K AI 處理器在黑暗中幾乎什麼都看不見。AI 處理器發出紫色和粉色光芒，並從中發射出彩色的閃電。更多閃電出現在主機板上，並延伸至更遠，白色的點狀如星星一般浮現，創造出星際場景的印象。

6.7x

更快的 AI 性能

7.7x

圖像改善

2.8x

處理速度

*對比對象為採用 α5 AI 處理器的傳統電視。

**模擬螢幕影像。

人工智能締造完美 OLED 體驗

顯示三個圖像。第一個圖像顯示 LG OLED evo M4 在現代生活空間中，而螢幕上正播放一場音樂表演。藍色的圓形波紋描繪個人化設置，並圍繞著電視和空間。第二個圖像顯示一名擁有深邃藍眼睛和穿著深橙色上衣的女性身處黑暗的空間中。紅線描繪出 AI 的升級功能，並覆蓋了該名女士的部分臉龐——亮麗而詳細，而圖像的其餘部分則看起來較為暗淡。第三個圖像顯示 LG OLED evo M4 像音效泡泡及水波紋一樣，從屏幕一直散佈開來，逐漸填滿整個空間。
AI 定制

同步個人化觀賞體驗

一個圖片庫展示了 6 張熱氣球在天空中的圖像。選擇了兩張圖像。接下來，出現了一個畫廊，其中有 6 張人們吹泡泡的圖像。再有兩張被選取了。出現了一個黑屏，帶著粉紅色和紫色的加載圖示。一幅神秘的景觀出現了，從左到右，逐漸出現各種改進。

AI Picture Wizard

只需挑選您心愛的圖片，AI Picture Wizard 會從 8,500 萬個可能中，選擇最適合您口味的畫質設定，並保存到您的帳戶之中。

LG OLED evo M4 電視在現代城市公寓中。網格疊層出現在圖像上，像是在掃描整個空間，然後藍色的聲波從屏幕上投射出來，完美地填滿了整個空間。

AI 聲學調音

音響系統會偵測所在空間的佈局以及您所處的位置，創造出包圍著您的音場，

呈現完美獨特的聲音效果。

在晚上，LG OLED evo M4 和 LG Soundbar 放置在現代生活空間中。海洋中帆船的螢幕影像，其以理想的亮度水平顯示。

在白天，LG OLED evo M4 和 LG Soundbar 放置在現代生活空間中。海洋中帆船的螢幕影像，其以理想的亮度水平顯示。

AI 亮度控制

無論白天還是黑夜，亮度控制功能都會自動檢測環境光，

相應地調整畫面亮度，呈現出清晰的影像。

AI Picture Pro

每一幀畫面都呈現出真實感

一名擁有深邃藍眼睛和深橙色上衣的女性正身處較暗的空間中。紅線描繪出 AI 的升級功能，並覆蓋了該名女士的部分臉龐——亮麗而詳細，而圖像的其餘部分則看起來較為暗淡。

AI Super Upscaling

在對每幀畫面進行分類後，AI Noise Reduction 和 AI Super Resolution 實際改善場景顯示。

一名男子閉上眼睛且表情悲傷，在一個涼爽的藍色空間中，散發出粗糙且具有氣氛的場景。

AI Director Processing

在欣賞電影時，能更清晰地欣賞導演所想的色彩和情感細節。

*模擬螢幕影像。

AI Sound Pro

細聽聲音中的每個細節

LG OLED evo M4 螢幕上顯示音樂家，音效泡泡及水波紋從螢幕一直散佈開來，逐漸填滿整個空間。

虛擬 11.1.2 聲道環迴立體聲

體驗全方位 11.1.2 虛擬環迴立體聲效帶來的極緻沉浸感。

一名女子手持咪高峰唱歌，她的嘴周圍有橙色圓圈圖形，以展示聲景。

AI Voice Remastering

即使再驚人的場景，亦能清晰聽見角色的聲音。

一個男人騎著電單車在泥土賽道上行駛，電單車周圍有明亮的圓形圖形。

動態音效增強器

升級 AI 處理器為音效提供充足能量，強化動態音效。

LG OLED evo M4 正在展示音樂家表演，咪高峰和樂器周圍有明亮的圓形圖形。

自適應聲音控制

自適應音效控制功能根據不同類型實時平衡音訊，提供豐富而清晰度音效。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**虛擬 11.1.2 聲道環迴立體聲和 AI Voice Remastering 僅適用於 α11 AI 處理器型號。

***必須透過音效模式選單啟動。

****音效或因聆聽環境而有所差異。

Brightness Booster Max 亮度提升技術

升級亮度提升演算法及光線控制結構使亮度提高了 150%¹。

*150% 亮度增強覆蓋 3% 螢幕，適用於 83/77/65  吋 OLED evo M4，97 吋 SIGNATURE OLED M4 並不包括在內。

**亮度提升 70% 只適用於 83/77/65  吋 OLED evo M4，不包括 97 吋 LG SIGNATURE OLED M4。

***畫面亮度因不同系列及尺寸而有所差異。

****模擬螢幕影像。

鯨魚從海洋中跳出，而背景是黑色的。「up to 150% brighter」字樣出現在鯨魚上方並變得更亮。

自發光 4K OLED

從側面觀察一個電視的四個層次：背光燈、TFT & OLED、薄膜、和玻璃。背光燈消失，而其他三個層次合在一起，然後向上旋轉，以前置圖來展示完整的電視。

無需依賴背光燈，LG OLED 的自發光像素就能夠獨立發光。因此能夠締造出真實色彩、完美純黑，以及無與倫比的畫質。憑藉視力保護技術的低藍光、無閃爍和無不適眩光的認證，LG OLED 助您長時間觀看而不會感到眼睛疲勞。

*模擬螢幕影像。

「PERFECT BLACK」這幾個字以黑色粗體的大寫字體出現。接著，一幅黑色的山景圖出現，輪廓清晰，且遮蓋了字母，同時展示出一個村莊和沙丘。黑色的文字在黑色的天空中消失了。

無限對比

最黑暗的陰影和最明亮的光線交織出獨特場景迸發出無窮生命力。

銀河懸掛在峽谷上方的夜空。圖像上方，黑色背景中的白色大寫字母，寫著「gray is not black」。螢幕分為兩邊，並標有「Others」和「LG OLED」字樣。一邊明顯較暗而且對比度較低，而 LG OLED 的一邊則明亮而且對比度高。LG OLED 的那邊還展示了「無不適眩光」認證。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**「Others」指非鏡面 OLED。

***LG OLED 電視面板已獲 UL 根據統一眩光指數 (UGR) 發出的無不適眩光認證。

****觀看 70 lux 到 300 lux 亮度的電視時，UGR 低於 22 時發出的認證。

一個在傍晚時分充滿活力的城市景觀，擁有大膽的顏色和對比度。

100% 色彩還原度和色彩容量

100% 色彩容量堵強豐富色調，而 100% 色彩還原度則保留色調的真實呈現而不失真。

*LG OLED 面板獲 Intertek 100% 色彩還原度認證，並經 CIE DE2000 檢驗，具有 125 個色板。

**螢幕色彩容量 (CGV) 等於或超過經 Intertek 獨立驗證的 DCI-P3 色彩容量。

左側，傳統電視正播放體育場內的網球運動員，螢幕上顯示房間反射影像。 右側，LG OLED evo M4 在沒有房間反射的情況下顯示了相同的網球運動員影像，並且影像看起來更明亮、色彩更豐富。

消除反射

OLED 在任何光線下都清晰可見。經 Intertek 認證，LG OLED evo M4 可減低 99% 螢幕上的燈光反射。即使在陽光普照的房間內，

螢幕也會顯得更暗,讓您不受干擾地觀看最清晰的影像。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**適用於 83/77/65 吋 OLED evo M4 及 77/65/55 吋 OLED evo G4.

***螢幕反射率由 Intertek 獨立測試，包含鏡面正反射光 (SCI) 為 550nm，。

****LG OLED 面板經 Intertek 採用 IDMS 11.2.2 採樣球面測試結果顯示，反射低於 1%，為無反射螢幕。測量結果或根據實際情況而有所差異。

LG OLED Care+ 和 5 年面板保養標誌顯示在黑色背景上。

OLED Care+

安心無憂

享有為期 5 年的面板保養²，並支援 OLED Care。

傾斜視角下的 LG OLED evo M4 安裝在明亮現代公寓的牆上。

One Wall Design

無縫設計
幾乎緊貼牆身

左側是以傾斜角度的透視特寫顯示的 LG OLED evo M4 被安裝在大理石牆上，展示了它如何與牆壁融為一體。 右側，掛牆安裝的 LG OLED evo M4，Zero Connect Box 被置於前方，設備整齊地安放在其下。

乾淨利落的外觀
與牆身完美融合

與牆身優雅貼合，毫無縫隙³。

*邊框尺寸因應係列和尺寸而有所差異。

**Zero Connect Box 應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

***設備必須透過連接線連接到 Zero Connect Box。

****電視螢幕和 Zero Connect Box 需要以電線連接。

與 LG 音響完美配合

頂級 Soundbar 配上頂尖的 LG OLED

*Soundbar 需另行購買，Soundbar 控制模式或因型號而有所差異。

** LG 電視遙控器僅限特定功能使用。

***請注意，購買時可能無法提供服務。更新時需要網絡連線。

****OLED G4、C4、B4 及 Ｍ4 均可支援 WOW 介面 / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST。

多種不同尺寸

適合每種生活

具備從 65 到 97 吋型號，能配合不同空間和品味的需求。

*97 吋型號為 LG SIGNATURE OLED M4，83/77/65 吋型號則為 LG OLED evo M4。

比較 LG OLED M4 智能電視的不同尺寸，展示 83 吋、77 吋及 65 吋 OLED evo M4 及 97 吋 LG SIGNATURE OLED M4。
LG OLED TV 顯示《空戰群英》橫額上的「家居辦公」、「遊戲」和「音樂」按鈕，然後鏡頭拉遠，顯示安裝在客廳牆上的電視。圖像中的電視螢幕上顯示以下標誌：LG Channels、Netflix、Prime Video、Disney TV、Apple TV、YouTube、Spotify、Twitch、GeForce Now 和 Udemy。

webOS 24

塑造專屬電視體驗

My Profile、AI Picture Wizard、AI Concierge、以及 Quick Cards 等功能為您量身打造的專屬於您的觀賞體驗。

塑造專屬電視體驗 了解更多

*支援的功能列表和應用程式或因地區而有所差異，並且在發布報或有所不同。

**關鍵字詞建議將根據應用程式及時間而有所差異，僅能在母語可以支援 NLP 的地區提供。

***模擬螢幕影像。

webOS 標誌懸浮在黑色背景的中央，下方空間以紅色、橙色和黃色的標誌顏色照亮。標誌下方顯示「webOS Re:New Program」字眼。

webOS Re:New Program

連續五年為您更新電視

增加更方便的新功能，讓電視始終新鮮如初。

五個不同顏色的長方形向上交錯排列，每個長方形都標有年份，包括「webOS 24」至「webOS 28」。長方形之間有指向上的箭咀，標示為「升級 1」到「升級 4」。

webOS Re:New Program 於 5 年內為你提供連續 4 次升級，

包括購買時的版本，保證提供共 5 個 webOS 版本。

*webOS Re:New 計劃將於 5 年內為您提供共 4 次的 webOS 升級。

**webOS Re:New 計劃的五年升級門檻包括全球發佈的新產品。

***第一次 webOS 升級將於購買日起兩年後進行。

****客戶將收到共 5 個版本的 webOS，包括購買時的版本。

*****升級適用於 2022 年發布的型號，包括所有 OLED 和 8K QNED 型唬，以及在 2023 年之後發布的 UHD、NanoCell、QNED 和 OLED 型號。

******功能或會有所更改，某些功能、應用程式和服務更新或因應型號而有所差異。

1.與非 OLED evo 型號根據 Full White 全白色測量進行對比。

2.在保養的第 1 至 3 年，涵蓋面板、零件及人力成本。在保養的第 4 及 5 年，只涵蓋面板，人力成本須另行收費。

3.根據安裝環境，電視與墻壁之間可能會有輕微間隙。安裝方法可能有所不同。詳見安裝指南。

列印

主要規格

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    40.2

所有規格

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • 顯示類型

    4K OLED

  • 解像度

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • 刷新率

    120Hz (最多 144Hz)

  • 寬色域技術

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • 影像處理器

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • 人工智能倍線技術

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • 動態色調配對

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • 人工智能影像識別

    支援 (SDR/HDR)

  • 人工智能亮度控制

    支援

  • HDR

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    支援

  • 高幀率影像

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • 調光技術

    像素獨立控光

  • 流暢畫面

    OLED Motion

  • 影像模式

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    支援

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    支援

  • HGIG 模式

    支援

  • 電競界面

    支援 (遊戲界面)

  • ALLM (自動低延遲模式)

    支援

  • VRR (可變刷新率)

    支援 (最多 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Apple Airplay2

    支援 (僅適用於香港地區)

  • 系統

    webOS 24

  • 家庭設定

    支援

  • ThinQ

    支援

  • USB 鏡頭連接

    支援

  • 隨時待命

    支援

  • 網頁瀏覽器

    支援 (僅適用於香港地區)

  • 免提語音操控

    支援

  • 智能語音識別

    支援

  • 神奇遙控器

    附送

  • 多重畫面

    支援 (最多 4 個畫面)

  • 房對房分享

    支援 (傳送及接收)

  • 手機遙控應用程式

    支援 (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    支援

  • Gray Scale

    支援

  • Invert Colors

    支援

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    40.2

  • 連包裝盒重量 (kg)

    58.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    支援

  • AI 聲學調音

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • 專業清晰語音

    支援 (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    支援

  • 電視聲音模式分享

    支援

  • 聲音同步輸出

    支援

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • 聲音輸出

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    支援

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • 音響系統

    4.2 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    支援 (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    支援

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

  • 待機耗電量

    小於 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • 遙控器

    神奇遙控器 MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    支援

  • 電源線

    Yes (Attached)

  • 遙控器電池

    支援 (AA x 2 粒)

LG 為您精選