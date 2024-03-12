We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全球首部．
唯一 4K 144Hz 無線影音連接
多年來研發的創新技術難以模仿，一起探索領先全球的 LG OLED 為您帶來全新娛樂體驗。感受全球首部．唯一 4K 144Hz 無線影音連接帶來的自由，為空間享受開創無限可能。