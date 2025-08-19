Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
فرن كهربائي بسعة 76 لتر| فرن InstaView | القلي بالهواء | الطهي بأسلوب السوس فيد الهوائي | فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ | باللون الأسود

فرن كهربائي بسعة 76 لتر| فرن InstaView | القلي بالهواء | الطهي بأسلوب السوس فيد الهوائي | فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ | باللون الأسود

فرن كهربائي بسعة 76 لتر| فرن InstaView | القلي بالهواء | الطهي بأسلوب السوس فيد الهوائي | فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ | باللون الأسود

WSED7613B
فرن إل جي - WSED7613B
فرن إل جي - WSED7613B
الميزات الرئيسية

  • درجة الطاقة A+
  • ™InstaView
  • ™EasyClean
  • ™LG ThinQ
المزيد

جاهز للمطبخ الذي يلبي احتياجاتك؟

تظهر أيقونة طرق فوق الفرن، ويكون الجزء الداخلي من المنتج مضيئًا.

انقر مرتين، شاهد ما بالداخل

افحص طعامك على الفور دون فتح الفرن باستخدام ™InstaView.

صورة لمسح الفرن من الداخل بقطعة قماش.

فوضى كبيرة؟ لا مشكلة

في غضون 10 دقائق فقط، يترك ™EasyClean الفرن نظيفًا وجاهزًا للاستخدام التالي.

هذه صورة يتم فيها توصيل الأيقونات التي تعبر عن المؤقتات ووظائف الإشعارات المنبثقة بين الهاتف الذكي والفرن.

الطهي من خارج مطبخك

تحقق من تقدم طعامك من أي مكان في المنزل باستخدام تطبيق ™LG ThinQ.

صورة توضح تصنيف الطاقة A+ للفرن.

فرن من الفئة الأولى A+

الطهي باستخدام فرن عالي الكفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة بتصنيف +A يساعد في تقليل فاتورة الكهرباء.

™LG InstaView

شاهد ما يُطهى

ما عليك سوى النقر مرتين على الزجاج لرؤية طعامك دون ترك الحرارة تخرج من الفرن.

فيديو يُضيء الجزء الداخلي من المنتج بعد النقر على باب الفرن

™EasyClean

فرن نظيف في كل مرة مع ™EasyClean

تحافظ تقنية ™EasyClean على مظهر الفرن من الداخل وكأنه جديد. لا توجد مواد كيميائية ولا أدخنة.

الخطوة 1

املأ زجاجة الرش بسعة 510 مل من الماء. رش حوالي 60 مل من الماء على الحائط والأركان.

صورة لملامسة زر Easy Clean بالإصبع.

الخطوة 2

ثم اسكب الماء المتبقي على قاع الفرن.

صورة للبخار الذي يتم رشه من داخل الفرن.

الخطوه 3

اضغط على زر ™EasyClean.

الخطوة 4

ما عليك سوى مسح أي بقايا بقطعة قماش أو منشفة.

™LG ThinQ

تعرّف على مساعد الطهي الجديد

بدءًا من الميزات البسيطة مثل التسخين المسبق للفرن وضبط المؤقت ومراقبة التقدم الحالي إلى الوظائف الأكثر تعقيدًا مثل تشخيص أي مشكلات وحلها استنادًا إلى أنماط الاستخدام - تتيح لك ™LG ThinQ القيام بكل ذلك من هاتفك.

صورة لاتصال الفرن بهاتف ذكي عبر تطبيق ThinQ. يوجد رمز يعبر عن وظائف ThinQ والتشخيص الذكي والمراقبة وإشعارات المنتج والمؤقت.

الطهي المتنوع

نكهة استثنائية في مطبخك المتطور

أضف لمسة ذوق راقٍ إلى وجبتك القادمة مع مجموعة من الميزات الفاخرة الجاهزة للاستخدام.

هذه صورة تُظهر صدور دجاج مطهية على البخار، وأجنحة دجاج مقلية بالهواء، وبسكويت، وشرائح لحم مطهية بتقنية Sous Vide على الطاولة. يتم أيضًا تضمين الرموز التي تمثل وظائف ProBake Convection، والطهي بالهواء بأسلوب Sous Vide، والقلي الهوائي، وبخار ProBake Steam أدناه.

هذه صورة تُظهر صدور دجاج مطهية على البخار، وأجنحة دجاج مقلية بالهواء، وبسكويت، وشرائح لحم مطهية بتقنية Sous Vide على الطاولة. يتم أيضًا تضمين الرموز التي تمثل وظائف ProBake Convection، والطهي بالهواء بأسلوب Sous Vide، والقلي الهوائي، وبخار ProBake Steam أدناه.

ProBake Convection

يوفر LG ProBake Convection® تسخينًا دقيقًا ومتساويًا لكل رف. مزود بعنصر تسخين في الجزء الخلفي من الفرن يتيح له التحميص والخبز بشكل مثالي.

صورة لخبز البسكويت أثناء الطهي.
الطهي بأسلوب Sous Vide

الطهي بأسلوب Sous Vide يستخدم حرارة وتدفق هواء منخفضين للفرن للحصول على أقصى قدر من العصارة. على عكس طريقة Sous Vide التقليدية، لا تحتاج هذه التقنية إلى تدوير الماء، بل تعتمد على حرارة مضبوطة لضمان طهي أكثر توازنًا للطعام.

صورة للحم مُفرغ من الهواء ومطهو باستخدام أسلوب الطهي Sous Vide.

قلي هوائي

استمتع بأطعمتك المقرمشة المفضلة دون الشعور بالذنب من القلي العميق بفضل ميزة Air Fry.

صورة لجناح الدجاج المقلي بالهواء.

وضع البيتزا

وضع البيتزا مصمم خصيصًا لطهي البيتزا المصنوعة في المنزل أو الطازجة بالإضافة إلى البيتزا المجمدة. استمتع بقشرة مقرمشة وإضافات أكثر لذة مع وضع البيتزا الذي يمكن ضبطه على 300 درجة مئوية.

صورة للبيتزا المخبوزة في فرن.

لا يتم توفير جهاز التفريغ الهوائي اللازم لطهي بأسلوب Sous Vide بشكل منفصل.

تضمن درجة الطاقة A+ كفاءة عالية في استهلاك الطاقة.

تصميم مبتكر

مطبخ يحتوي على فرن LG مدمج، وشفاط، وموقد غاز مركّب.

                                                          

أناقة وتناغم

صورة مقربة للفرن تظهر لمسة نهائية سوداء غير لامعة.

لمسة نهائية من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ باللون الأسود

صورة توضح الجزء الداخلي العريض للفرن.

الأكبر أفضل

دليل تركيب الفرن المدمج

انقر للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل حول كيفية تناسب الفرن المدمج مع مساحتك، بما في ذلك دليل القياسات والمعايير الأخرى التي يجب مراعاتها.

أبعاد الفرن.

1. قياس منطقة التركيب

دليل يوضح الأبعاد المطلوبة في منطقة التركيب.

2. احتياطات التركيب

يلزم وجود فتحة تهوية بمقدار 50 مم بين الجدار الخلفي وأرضية خزانة التركيب، بالإضافة إلى فتحة تهوية بمقدار 5 مم بين جانبي الفرن والخزانة. 

دليل يوضح الهامش المطلوب لتركيب الفرن.

لمنع الفرن من الانزلاق خارج مكانه عند فتحه، تأكد من تثبيت الفرن على سطح مستو أثناء التركيب. 

دليل يوضح الأجزاء التي تحتاج إلى التثبيت عند تركيب الفرن.

*هذا الفيديو مخصص لحجم المنتج وتركيبه، وقد يختلف التصميم عن المنتج الفعلي.

قطع الغيار والملحقات

عرض تفاصيل القطع التي ستحصل عليها للتثبيت.

عرض تفاصيل الأجزاء التي ستتلقاها للتثبيت.

 

 

 

 

ما هي محتويات الصندوق؟

ملحق الفرن رف سكة وسكة تلسكوبية

ملحق الفرن شبكة سلكية وصينية خبز.

ملحقات الفرن: صينية عميقة وصينية مثقبة.

قم بتنزيل الدليل للحصول على إرشادات حول استخدام المنتج وإعداداته.

دليل المستخدم

الأسئلة الشائعة

كيف يمكنني تركيب فرن LG؟

يجب عليك الاستعانة بفني كهرباء مؤهل لإكمال تركيب فرن LG، وفقًا لدليل المالك. قد يؤدي التركيب غير الصحيح من قبل فني تركيب غير مؤهل إلى عدم عمل المنتج بشكل صحيح أو حدوث عطل أو مخاطر تتعلق بالسلامة.

كيف يمكنني تنظيف فرن LG؟

يوصى بشدة بتنظيف فرن LG بانتظام وبشكل شامل. يمكنك استخدام دورة Blue EasyClean من LG كجزء من روتين التنظيف المنتظم، على سبيل المثال بعد الخبز في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، مما سيساعدك على تنظيف الفرن في دورة مدتها 10 دقائق فقط. تستخدم هذه الميزة المثيرة طبقة المينا المائية الحاصلة على براءة اختراع وقوة البخار لاستهداف الشحوم المخبوزة وبقع الطعام، مما يقلل من الوقت والجهد اللازمين لتنظيف الفرن التقليدي. تم تجهيز بعض الطرازات أيضًا بوظيفة التنظيف الذاتي بالتحلل الحراري (Pyrolytic Self-Cleaning)، والتي يمكنك استخدامها لمعالجة البقايا الثقيلة المخبوزة.

ما هو فرن التحلل الحراري (Pyrolytic Oven)؟

يشير التحلل الحراري إلى عملية تنظيف ذاتي تسمح بتقليل بقع الطعام المتراكمة في تجويف الفرن إلى الرماد باستخدام درجات حرارة عالية للغاية. إنه مفيد جدًا لإزالة البقايا المخبوزة، ويتيح تجربة تنظيف أكثر كفاءة.

هل يمكنني طهي البيتزا في فرن LG؟

تم تجهيز أفران LG بوضع خاص للبيتزا، وهو مُصَمَّمٌ بشكل مريح لتقديم نتائج تلائم البيتزا. هذا الإعداد السهل يزيل التعقيدات عند عمل البيتزا، مما يساعد على تقديم قشر مقرمشة وجبن مذاب.

هل يحتوي فرن LG على مقلاة هوائية؟

نعم! كجزء من ميزات الطهي الاحترافية لدينا، تحتوي جميع أفران LG على وضع المقلاة الهوائية. استمتع بأطعمتك المفضلة دون الشعور بالذنب، حيث تستخدم المقلاة الهوائية دورانًا قويًا للهواء لتحقيق نتائج ذهبية مقرمشة مع زيت أقل بكثير.

ما هي أوضاع الطهي التي توفرها ميزة الطهي الاحترافي؟

توفر أفران LG تنوعًا في الطهي بفضل خيارات ميزات الطهي الاحترافية. تتراوح هذه الميزات من 4 إلى 6 ميزات طهي أساسية تلبي الاحتياجات المختلفة لتجربة الطهي. اطبخ كالمحترفين مع ميزات الطهي الاحترافي 4 في 1 بما في ذلك فرن الحمل الحراري، والمقلاة الهوائية، وSous Vide، ووضع البيتزا التي تأتي مع كل فرن من أفران LG. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تأتي ميزة الطهي بالبخار وجهاز نزع الماء مع أفران LG المختارة لزيادة آفاق الطهي لديك.

هل تتشابه ميزة LG Oven Instaview مع ميزة LG Instaview Fridge؟

متشابهة جدًا! تستخدم ميزة LG Oven Instaview حركة "النقر والطرق" المألوفة لثلاجة Instaview للحصول على ذروة تقدم الطهي. تُستخدم ميزة Oven Instaview في المقام الأول لمراقبة نتائج الطهي دون إطلاق الهواء الساخن عن طريق فتح الباب.

هل أخاطر بحرق نفسي إذا استخدمت ميزة Instaview أثناء تشغيل الفرن؟

يتميز السطح الخارجي لباب الفرن بعزل حراري عالي بفضل 4 طبقات من الزجاج. السماح لك بالطرق على الجزء الخارجي من الباب للوصول إلى ذروته حتى عند تشغيل فرن LG عند أقصى درجة حرارة.

