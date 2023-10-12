About Cookies on This Site

التلفزيونات

تعتبر تلفزيونات إل جي بتصاميمها الأنيقة والعصرية محور الإهتمام في أي غرفة. حيث تسمح التقنيات المبتكرة للتلفزيون، سواء كانت مزودة بشاشةOLED أو LED، بتقديم تفاصيل غاية في الدقة. تعرف على المزيد.

الأساسمن أجل تجربة أكبر

توفر تلفزيونات UHD من إل جي تجربة مشاهدة ملحمية شاملة رائعة مفعمة بالحيوية تتسم بالواقعية الكبيرة.

شاشة تلفزيون تعرض ملصقات دعائية لفيلم من أفلام الخيال ويتم تصفحها عن طريق التحكم عن بُعد من خلال الأوامر الصوتية باللغة العربية.

يستمع. يفكّر. يجيب.والآن باللغة العربية — صدق أو لا تصدق.

شاشتا تلفزيون تعرضان جسيمات ذات ألوان زاهية.

تمتع بدقة 8K الحقيقيةعلى أرض الواقع

بفضل الألوان النابضة بالحيوية ودقة 8K، تضفي تقنية NanoCell 8K من إل جي طابع الحيوية على المحتوى المفضل

مشهد يتداخل فيه إطار تلفزيون OLED مع صورة تظهر شجرة تتألق باللون الوردي. يظهر شعار "العلامة التجارية لأجهزة تلفزيون OLED الأولى في العالم" في الجزء الأيمن العلوي. يوجد شعار "مدعوم بتقنية ThinQ AI" في الجزء الأيمن السفلي. كما يوجد وضع شعار "OLED evo من إل جي" في الزاوية اليسرى العلوية.

أضئ عالمك

تطورنا وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة

أحد الأشخاص يستخدم تطبيق TV AR من إل جي على الهاتف مع رمز الاستجابة السريعة الذي يربط التطبيق (http://www.lgtvism.com/lgtvar)

شاهد كيف يلائم تلفزيون إل جي مساحتك الخاصة

تحقق من تصميم وحجم تلفزيونات

إل جي باستخدام تطبيق TV AR.

هناك علامات تصف الحجم المتنوع للتلفزيون الكبير جدًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة حيث تم تزيينها بحامل وردي وإطارات وطاولة تلفزيون.

تلفزيون إل جي كبير جداً

أكبر التلفزيونات التي تريدها

من OLED إلى QNED و NanoCell

Colourful Friday

صورة تلفزيون OLED من LG محتويات Apple TV + معروضة على الشاشة والعنوان الرئيسي هو 'احصل على اشتراك مجاني لمدة ثلاثة أشهر من Apple TV + مع أجهزة تلفزيون LG الذكية'.

احصل على اشتراك Apple TV + مجاناً لمدة 3 أشهر

Shahid

مكبرات الصوت الا سلكية

مكبرات الصوت

تلفزيونات كبيرة جدا

تجربة مشاهدة مذهلة مع أجهزة التلفاز فائقة الحجم من LG

تلفزيونات 4K Ultra HD

شاهد أجهزة تلفاز LG UHD لتستمتع بعالم لا نهائي من الترفيه عبر الإنترنت.

تلفزيونات NANOCELL

انتقل بتجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

كل ما تريده هو تلفاز LG NanoCell.

تلفزيونات QNED

تلفزيونات تتميز بكفاءة ثورية من حيث استهلاك الطاقة وتصميم يتسم بالرقة والأناقة.

تلفزيونات أو ال اي دي

يتميز باستهلاكه المنخفض جدًا للطاقة في تصميم أنيق ورفيع للغاية.

تلفزيون OLED قابل للدوران

مرحبل بالتلفاز القابل للطي الاول فى العالم

