غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي

غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي

DFC415FPE

غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي

Front view
تصاميم فخمة تستحق الشريك المثالي

تصاميم فخمة تستحق الشريك المثالي

 

تفهَّم أبعاد الفخامة لإضافة لمسة من الأناقة إلى مطبخك.

تصميم خارجي صغير

تصميم خارجي صغير

 

سيضفي التصميم الخارجي لمسة من الأناقة والفخامة على مظهر أي مطبخ.

شاشة عرض LED بالغة الصغر

شاشة عرض LED بالغة الصغر

 

توفر شاشة العرض الأنيقة المعلومات عند الحاجة وتظل معتمة في حالة عدم تشغيل غسالة الصحون للحفاظ على المظهر المتطور.

الأسباب الأربعة لاقتناء غسالة الصحون ®QuadWash‎ من إل جي

الأسباب الأربعة لاقتناء غسالة الصحون ®QuadWash‎ من إل جي

التنظيف من عدة زوايا

التنظيف من عدة زوايا

تتميز غسالة الصحون بذراع رش سفلية مزودة بأربع شفرات دوّارة، تضم اثنتان منهما فوهة متذبذبة لتوفير منافث الماء من زوايا متعددة.

تنظيف شامل

تنظيف شامل

 

تشتمل ذراع ®QuadWash‎ على 4 شفرات، وتدور في اتجاه حركة عقارب الساعة وفي عكس اتجاه حركة عقارب الساعة في حين توصل فوهتا الرش المتذبذبتان الماء إلى كل ركن وتجويف.

دورة التربو

دورة التربو

 

يمكنك تحديد دورة التربو لغسل الصحون المتسخة بشكل معتدل أو بسيط خلال 59 دقيقة فقط*.

*يلزم تقليل حجم الحمولة. يبلغ حجم الحمولة القصوى 10 إعدادات للمواضع. الدورة "غسل" فقط.

الهدوء والكفاءة والموثوقية

الهدوء والكفاءة والموثوقية

تم تصميم موتور الإدارة المباشرة من إل جي بحيث يتضمن أجزاءً متحركة أقل لتوفير الأداء الموثوق والهادئ.
غسل ثنائي المناطق

غسل ثنائي المناطق

يتم تنظيف الصحون سهلة الكسر برفق في حين يتم غسل القدور والمقالي المتسخة بقوة باستخدام خيار الغسل ثنائي المناطق. تتنوع شدة رش الماء التي يتم توصيلها إلى الرفين العلوي والسفلي حتى تناسب الأغراض التي يتم غسلها في كل رف.
سهولة التحميل وتنوع الاستخدامات

سهولة التحميل وتنوع الاستخدامات

 

تم تصميم الرف العلوي بحيث يمكن ضبطه بسهولة. يمكنك ضبط ارتفاع الرف العلوي على ثلاثة مستويات مختلفة لاستيعاب مجموعة متنوعة من الأغراض مختلفة الأحجام.

*لا يتوفر رف أدوات المائدة العلوي في الطُرز XD4B14PS، وXD5B14PS، وXD5B14WH.

طي مرن

طي مرن

 

حمِّل الصحون بطريقتك. تتيح لك السنون القابلة للطي وضع الصحون حيثما تريد.

سلاسة التشغيل

سلاسة التشغيل

 

سيتم إدخال حمولات الأطباق الكبيرة وإخراجها بكل سلاسة أيضًا بمساعدة القضيب المنزلق من إل جي.

عالم جديد من إمكانات الاتصال

عالم جديد من إمكانات الاتصال

 

تأتي غسالات الصحون رباعية الغسل من إل جي مزودة بتقنية ®ThinQ‎، حتى يمكنك تنزيل دورات الغسل الجديدة وتشخيص المشاكل من هاتفك الذكي.¹.

تنزيل دورات الغسل الجديدة

تنزيل دورات الغسل الجديدة

 

مع تطبيق الهاتف المحمول ®ThinQ‎ من إل جي، يمكنك تنزيل دورات الغسل الجديدة إذا كنت تحتاج إلى خيار مخصص مثل "القدور والمقالي" أو "العناية الليلية".

الإعدادات المخصصة

الإعدادات المخصصة

 

يمكنك تخصيص دورات غسالة الصحون باستخدام تطبيق الهاتف الذكي لتحديد خيارات التنظيف المختلفة.

التذكير بتنظيف الجهاز

التذكير بتنظيف الجهاز

 

حافظ على نظافة غسالة الصحون عن طريق تنشيط التذكير بتنظيف الجهاز. بعد كل 30 دورة، سيعلمك مؤشر التطبيق بأن وقت تشغيل دورة التنظيف قد حان.

التشخيص الذكي

التشخيص الذكي

 

يمكنك استكشاف المشاكل وحلها باستخدام الهاتف الذكي وتطبيق ®ThinQ‎ من إل جي حيث يمكن لغسالة الصحون "التعبير عن نفسها" للبحث عن حل للمساعدة على توفير الوقت والمال في أعمال الصيانة غير الضرورية.¹

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز
كل المواصفات

الشكل

  • الألوان

    الفضة البلاتينية 3

  • مؤشرات الحالة

    لا

  • مؤشر الوقت المتبقي

    LED

  • مادة الأنبوب

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

المواصفات الأساسية

  • إجمالي إعدادات المكان

    14

  • نوع شاشة العرض

    LED

  • نوع التركيب

    حامل حر

  • نوع اللوحة

    التحكم الأمامي

دورة / خيار

  • تلقائي

    نعم

  • إلغاء

    نعم

  • قفل التحكم

    نعم

  • تأجيل البدء

    نعم

  • رقيق

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    نعم

  • منطقة مزدوجة

    نعم

  • البيئة

    نعم

  • موفر الطاقة

    نعم

  • سريع

    نعم

  • جفاف أكثر

    نعم

  • نصف حمولة

    نعم

  • ثقيل

    لا

  • درجة حرارة مرتفعة

    نعم

  • مكثف

    نعم

  • تنظيف الآلة

    تنظيف الآلة (بدون بخار)

  • عادي

    لا

  • عدد الخيارات

    7

  • عدد دورات الغسيل (البرنامج)

    9

  • فرد الملابس

    لا

  • شطف

    نعم

  • بخار

    لا

  • تيربو

    نعم

الأبعاد/مسافات الخلوص/الوزن

  • ساق قابلة للتعديل (مم)

    30

  • أبعاد التعبئة - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

    ‎680 x 890 x 665 ‎

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    55

  • أبعاد المنتج - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

    ‎600 x 850 x 600 ‎

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    51

أداء الطاقة/المياه

  • مستوى الضوضاء (ديسيبل)

    41

  • وقت الدورة

    229

  • اكسبرس وقت الدورة

    38

  • فئة انبعاث الضوضاء

    B

  • وقت دورة توربو

    59

  • استهلاك المياه (L)

    9.5

المزايا الرئيسية

  • باب يفتح أوتوماتيكيًا

    نعم

  • علاج مضاد للبكتيريا

    نعم

  • أكوا ستوب

    نعم

  • موزع المنظفات ومساعد الشطف

    نعم

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    نعم

  • عدد أذرع الرش

    3

  • QuadWash™

    نعم

  • نظام الغسيل SenseClean

    نعم

  • Smart Rack+™

    نعم (الرف العلوي_قابل للطي جزئيًا / الرف السفلي_قابل للطي بالكامل)

  • مستشعر التربة (التعكر)

    نعم

  • TrueSteam™‎

    لا

  • نظام الغسيل Vario

    نعم

  • مطهر المياه

    نعم

الطاقة/التقديرات

  • التكرار (هرتز)

    50/60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط)

    1600-1800 واط

  • مزوّد الطاقة (فولط)

    220-240 فولت~

ميزات الرف

  • رف ثالث قابل لضبط الارتفاع

    نعم (قابل للتعديل)

  • سلال أدوات المائدة

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • NFC

    لا

  • رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

    لا

  • جهاز التحكم عن بعد

    لا

  • مراقبة عن بُعد

    نعم

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

Front view

DFC415FPE

غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي