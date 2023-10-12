About Cookies on This Site

لافتات LED

 

تتمميز شاشات LED من إل جي بنقاء الصورة الذي سيذهلكم بكل تأكيد. كما ستجعل من تجربة مشاهدة برامجكم تجربة ترفيهية مميزة وعالية الوضوح والدقة من خلال شاشات ليد مميزة بالأحجام المختلفة ومصنوعة بجودة عالية من إل جي

تشكيلة كاملة من الموديلات، تتراوح بين درجة الدقة الفائقة والدقة الداخلية القياسية للتطبيقات عة.

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات LED من إل جي.

إثراء تجربة العملاء بجودة الصور الفائقة والموثوقية ذات المستوى العالمي.

أعد تحديد مساحتك باستخدام لافتات LED من إل جي. اعرف المزيد

المنتج

شاشة LED الكل في واحد 130 بوصة
شاشة LED الكل في واحد 130 بوصة

بفضل جودة الصورة الفائقة المدعومة بتقنية HDR10 والصوت السطحي الغامر، تعد شاشات LED متعددة الإمكانات 130بوصة من إل جي مثالية لبناء بيئات اجتماعات ذكية وخالية من المتاعب.

درجة الدقة الفائقة

يتميز بتعزيز اللون التفصيلي والتباين العالي، وتتميز الفئة الممتازة من LG للعرض الرائع بتجسيد المحتوى عبر حرية التصميم.

درجة الدقة الفائقة اعرف المزيد