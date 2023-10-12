About Cookies on This Site

سالغادينوس

سالغادينوس

منشفة ورقية

منشفة ورقية

الأطعمة المتجمدة

الأطعمة المتجمدة

المكونات

 

الوجبات: 1 ~2

 

سالغادينوس
 (2 ~ 6، منشفة ورقية)

صورة للضغط على زر القائمة.

الطهي الآلي

 

البرازيل: استخدم القائمة الشعبية رقم7

 

1. ضع السالغادينوس على منشفة ورقية.

2. ضع السالغادينوس في الفرن، اختر القائمة والوزن واضغط على البداية.

