المكونات
الوجبات: 1 ~2
سالغادينوس
(2 ~ 6، منشفة ورقية)
الطهي الآلي
البرازيل: استخدم القائمة الشعبية رقم7
1. ضع السالغادينوس على منشفة ورقية.
2. ضع السالغادينوس في الفرن، اختر القائمة والوزن واضغط على البداية.
*قد تختلف صور المنتج عن المنتجات الصادرة عن الدولة.