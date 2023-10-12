About Cookies on This Site

شاشة بتقنية IPS ذات دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل مقاس 27 بوصة وتصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

شاشة بتقنية IPS ذات دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل مقاس 27 بوصة وتصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

27MP400-B

شاشة بتقنية IPS ذات دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل مقاس 27 بوصة وتصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

front view

بحث عبر الإنترنت

لون حقيقي من زوايا واسعة

شاشة بتقنية IPS ذات دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل من LG

لون حقيقي من زوايا واسعة

 

تعمل شاشة LG بتقنية IPS على تمييز أداء شاشات البلورات السائلة. يتم تقليل أوقات الاستجابة، وتحسين إصدار اللون، وبإمكان المستخدمين مشاهدة الشاشة من زوايا واسعة.

IPS

دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل مع تقنية IPS ‏(1920x1080)

تصميم بلا حواف

تصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

FreeSync

تقنية ™AMD FreeSync

تصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

تجربة غامرة

 

تتميز هذه الشاشة بحافة نحيفة من ثلاثة جوانب بدون أن تتأثر دقتها المبهرة، ما يتيح لك أن تبتكر بيئة عمل معززة من خلال التعديل المريح في الإمالة.

تتميز هذه الشاشة بإطار نحيف من ثلاث جهات ولا يتداخل مع الدقة المذهلة

تتميز هذه الشاشة بإطار نحيف من ثلاث جوانب وبيئة عمل محسّنة

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

مكان عمل مريح

تصميم مريح للمستخدمين

مكان عمل مريح

 

تعديلات إمالتها المريحة مع التصميم الرائق ذي الهيكل الموحد يتيحان لك إنشاء بيئة عمل معززة.

حافظ على عينيك مع ميزات رعاية العين

وضع القارئ

راحة بصرية محسّنة

 

للمساعدة على تقليل إجهاد العين وتوفير راحة للعين في أثناء قراءة المستندات على شاشة، يعمل وضع القارئ على تعديل درجة اللون والإضاءة لمحاكاة قراءة كتاب ورقي.

الحماية من الوميض

عناية بالعينين

 

الأمان من النبضات يقلل النبضات على الشاشة، ما يساعد على خفض إجهاد العين. إنها تقدم بيئة عمل مريحة لوقت طويل.

 

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
**الرقم المشار إليه هو قيمة تقديرية مأخوذة من الاختبارات الداخلية التي تجريها شركة LG باستخدام طراز 27MP400 في شهر مارس 2021. قد يختلف الرقم المذكور في ظروف الاستخدام الحقيقية.

واجهة مستخدم أسهل

التحكم عبر الشاشة

واجهة مستخدم أسهل

 

يمكنك تخصيص مساحة العمل عن طريق تقسيم الشاشة أو ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية ببضع نقرات بالماوس.

*لتنزيل أحدث إصدار من وحدة التحكم الظاهرة على الشاشة، يرجى زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني LG.COM.
*صور المنتج ووحدة التحكم الظاهرة على الشاشة الواردان في الفيديو مخصصان لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد يختلفان عن المنتج الحقيقي ووحدة التحكم الفعلية الظاهرة على الشاشة.

™AMD FreeSync

حركة سريعة وسلسة

مع تقنية ™AMD FreeSync، يستطيع اللاعبون تجربة الحركة السلسة والانسيابية في الألعاب العالية الدقة والسريعة الخطى. وهي تتخلص من تقطُّع الشاشة واقتصاصها إلى حد مذهل.

حركة سريعة وسلسة

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*مقارنة بين الوضع "OFF" (إيقاف التشغيل) (الصورة اليسرى) ووضع تشغيل ميزة ™AMD FreeSync.

  • DAS

  • تقليدية*

مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية

تفاعل بشكل أسرع من الخصوم

 

قلل تأخر الإدخال باستخدام مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية حتى تساعد اللاعبين على التقاط اللحظات الحاسمة في الوقت الفعلي.

*يوضح الشكل التقليدي أن طراز LG لا يدعم ميزة مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية (DAS).
*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

  • تشغيل

  • إيقاف التشغيل

مُثبّت اللون الأسود

هاجم أولاً في الظلام

 

تساعد خاصية مثبت الأسود محبي الألعاب على تجنب القناصة الذين يختبئون في أحلك الأماكن والهروب بسرعة من المواقف التي يُسلط عليهم الضوء فيها.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

  • تشغيل

  • إيقاف التشغيل

Crosshair

تصويب أفضل

 

يتم تثبيت النقطة المستهدفة في الوسط لتحسين دقة التصويب.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

المقاس [Inch]

27

الوضوح

1920x1080

نوع الشاشة

IPS

الأبعاد

16:9

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

75

وقت الاستجابة

5ms (GtG at Faster)

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة

كل المواصفات

معلومات

اسم المنتج

شاشة كمبيوتر

سنة

2021

ميكانيكيا

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة

جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

75x75

طَاقَة

مدخل الطاقة

100~240V (50/60Hz)

استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

اقل من 0.3W

استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

26W

استهلاك الطاقة (وضع السكون)

اقل من 0.3W

استهلاك الطاقة (Typ)

22W

النوع

طاقة خارجية (محول)

الاتصال

D-Sub

نعم(1ea)

D-Sub (Hzالحد الأقصى لجودة الصورة بال )

1920x1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

نعم(1ea)

عادي

RoHS

نعم

SW طلب

تحكم على الشاشة ( ادارة شاشة ال جي)

نعم

شاشة العرض

الأبعاد

16:9

الاضاءة (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

عمق الالوان (عدد الالوان)

16.7M

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

معدل التباين (Min.)

600:1

معدل التباين (Typ.)

1000:1

نوع الشاشة

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114x0.3114

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

75

الوضوح

1920x1080

وقت الاستجابة

5ms (GtG at Faster)

المقاس [cm]

68.6

المقاس [Inch]

27

زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

الأبعاد والأوزان

قياسات الشحن (W x H x D) [mm]

678x158x450

قياسات بدون الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

612x362.5x56.2

قياسات مع الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

612x454.9x190

الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

5.2

الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

3.1

الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

3.4

سمات

ثبات اللون الاسود

نعم

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

ضعف الالوان

نعم

Crosshair

نعم

Dynamic Action Sync

نعم

امان من الرمش

نعم

نمط القراءة

نعم

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

الوضوح الخارق+

نعم

اكسسوارات

HDMI

نعم

اكسسوارات اخرى

User Screw (2EA)

اشترِ مباشرةً

front view

27MP400-B

شاشة بتقنية IPS ذات دقة عالية الوضوح بالكامل مقاس 27 بوصة وتصميم بدون حواف فعليًا من ثلاثة جوانب

بحث عبر الإنترنت