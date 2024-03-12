Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + لوحة ألعاب ™‎UltraGear من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + لوحة ألعاب ™‎UltraGear من إل جي

27GS95QE.UGP90HB

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + لوحة ألعاب ™‎UltraGear من إل جي

bundle combined image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

27GS95QE-B

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG)
Top view of Upper-side with RGB Lighting

UGP90HB-B

لوحة ألعاب ™‎UltraGear من إل جي
مُصممة للألعاب

مُصممة للألعاب

شاشة الألعاب بدقة OLED الأكثر سطوعًا مع معدل تحديث 240Hz وزمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG).

 

 

 

Display

شاشة OLED مقاس 27 بوصة بدقة QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

مقاومة التوهج / درجة انعكاس منخفضة

السرعة

معدل تحديث 240Hz

زمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG)

دقة QHD بمعدل تحديث 240Hz عند توصيل الشاشة عبر منفذ HDMI 2.1

التقنية

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
**تدرج لوني DCI-P3 قياسي %98.5، بحد أدنى %90.
*تتم مقارنة سطوع الشاشة بالطراز السابق LG UltraGear 27GR95QE..

UGP90HB-B-لوحة مفاتيح وماوس وتحكم عن بُعد مع لوحة الألعاب UltraGear ™.


لوحة للألعاب
حقق مستويات جديدة في ألعاب مثيرة

ضع تصميم مكتبك ليلائم حالتك المزاجية في اللعب ويحدد معداتك المفضلة مع لوحة الألعاب ™UltraGear.

mnt-ultragear-pad-ugp90hb-01-2-lg-ultragear-gaming-pad-desktop

*تمت محاكاة الصور لفهم الميزة بصورة أفضل. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*لا تعمل لوحة الألعاب هذه إلا عند توصيل كابل تقسيم USB (النوع A والنوع C) بالكمبيوتر الشخصي معًا.
*طول الكابل - صندوق التحكم إلى USB من النوع C: 2 م، USB من النوع C إلى USB من النوع A: 120 ملم.
*لوحة المفاتيح والماوس غير مدرجين في العبوة (يُباعان بشكل منفصل).

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المواد والانتهاء

قابل للعكس

نعم (صلبة/ناعمة)

المادة (الصلبة)

بولي كربونات

المادة (الناعمة)

النسيج

مقاوم للماء (صلب)

نعم

مقاوم للماء (ناعم)

نعم

القوام المصغر (الصلب)

نعم

مانع للتلاعب (ناعم)

نعم

طَاقَة

النوع

USB-C وUSB-A (USB-C : البيانات والطاقة / USB-A : الطاقة)

مخرج DC

الحد الأقصى 5 فولت 1.5 أمبير (يعتمد على USB في الكمبيوتر الشخصي للمستخدم)

الأبعاد والأوزان

المقاس (العرض x الارتفاع x العمق ,ملم)

880 x 350 x 6.9

الوزن (كجم)

2.2

صندوق التحكم إلى USB-C (متر)

2.0

USB-C إلى USB-A ( ملم)

120

سمات

إضاءة بألوان الأحمر والأخضر والأزرق

نعم

زر اختصار كبير

3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)

منفذ USB

نعم (2ea/USB3.1 من الجيل 1 (5 جيجابت في الثانية))

جنرال لواء

اسم المنتج

لوحة ماوس الألعاب

السنة

عام 22

ما يقوله الناس

