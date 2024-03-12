Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG)

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG)

Front View
مُصممة للألعاب

مُصممة للألعاب

شاشة الألعاب بدقة OLED الأكثر سطوعًا مع معدل تحديث 240Hz وزمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG).

 

 

 

Display

شاشة OLED مقاس 27 بوصة بدقة QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

مقاومة التوهج / درجة انعكاس منخفضة

السرعة

معدل تحديث 240Hz

زمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG)

دقة QHD بمعدل تحديث 240Hz عند توصيل الشاشة عبر منفذ HDMI 2.1

التقنية

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
**تدرج لوني DCI-P3 قياسي %98.5، بحد أدنى %90.
*تتم مقارنة سطوع الشاشة بالطراز السابق LG UltraGear 27GR95QE..

تألق في كل ألعابك

شاشة QHD OLED مقاس 27 بوصة الأكثر سطوعا

تألق في كل ألعابك

 

انغمس في الألعاب باستخدام شاشة OLED، مع الحفاظ على سطوع المشاهد مع توفير ألوان زاهية أيان كانت اللعبة التي تلعبها. ارتق بمستوى تجربة الألعاب مع شاشة OLED الرائعة هذه.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*تتم مقارنة سطوع الشاشة بالطراز السابق LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

بداية من 275 شمعة إلى 1000 شمعة

بكسلات OLED دائمة السطوع

تتميز هذه الشاشة بسطوع يبلغ 275 شمعة في الاستخدام القياسي ويمكن أن تصل إلى 1000 شمعة في أقصى سطوع لها. تأكد أنك لن تلعب في الظلام، حيث تحافظ شاشة OLED الجديدة على الصور مشرقة وحيوية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*275 شمعة هو السطوع النموذجي عند متوسط مستوى الصورة بنسبة %100.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

انفحار الألوان

يجعل HDR TRUE BLACK 400 كل مشهد، سواء كان ساطعًا أو مظلمًا، ينبض بالحياة بتفاصيله الواقعية مع نسبة تباين تبلغ 1.5 مليون.
انغمس في اللعب مع العالم الأكثر حيوية الذي أنشأه التدرج اللوني DCI-P3 98.5%‏ (قياسي).

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*TrueBlack 400 عند مستوى متوسط للصورة يبلغ %10 و1.5m:1 هي نسبة التباين عند متوسط مستوى الصورة بنسبة %25.

[نصيحة] كيف تستمتع بألعاب OLED أكثر سطوعًا؟

للاستمتاع بتجربة OLED أكثر سطوعًا في بيئة الألعاب، قم بإيقاف تشغيل وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*يتم تطبيق وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي افتراضيًا لتحسين استهلاك الطاقة، ولكن يمكنك الاستمتاع بتجربة لعب أكثر سطوعًا عن طريق إيقاف تشغيله.
*حدد "إيقاف" وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي (عام (General) ← توفير الطاقة الذكي (SMART ENERGY SAVING) ← إيقاف (Off)).
*قد يزيد استهلاك الطاقة عند إيقاف تشغيل وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي.

اعرض لعبتك فقط

مقاومة التوهج وانعكاس منخفض

اعرض لعبتك فقط

يمكن أن يوفر تطبيق تقنية "مقاومة التوهج والانعكاس المنخفض" تجربة مشاهدة أفضل في أي مكان عن طريق تقليل تشتيت انتباه في الشاشة حتى في بيئة الإضاءة المحيطة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

Low Blue Light Logo.

حافظ على تجربة الألعاب الخاصة بك رائعة، وحافظ على راحة عينيك مع تقنية Live Color Low Blue Light من LG.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*قد تختلف الميزة المذكورة أعلاه وفقًا لبيئة أو ظروف الحوسبة الخاصة بالمستخدم.
*لقد حصلت لوحات LG OLED على اعتماد UL.

OLED بسرعة البرق

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

سرعة مذهلة،معدل تحديث OLED يبلغ 240Hz

معدل التحديث السريع 240Hz يُمكِّن اللاعبين من رؤية الإطار التالي بسرعة ويجعل الصورة تظهر بسلاسة. يستطيع اللاعبون الاستجابة بسرعة لتهديدات خصومهم والتصويب نحو الهدف بسهولة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

وقت استجابة سريع للغاية يبلغ 0.03ms

بفضل زمن الاستجابة 0.03ms (GtG) وميزة تقليل الضبابية وعرض الأجسام بوضوح، تتيح لك الشاشة الاستمتاع بلعبتك وسلاسة الحركة وانسيابية المؤثرات البصرية الخيالية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

حسِّن تجربة الألعاب مع شاشة OLED

QHD OLED@240Hz عبر منفذ HDMI 2.1

حسِّن تجربة الألعاب مع شاشة OLED

شاشة 27GS95QE تقدم لك معدل تحديث يصل إلى 240Hz عبر منفذ HDMI 2.1. وهذا يعني أنه يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بدقة QHD ومعدل تحديث 240Hz إما عن طريق DisplayPort أو HDMI.

*تدعم معدل تحديث سريع يصل إلى 240Hz. يلزم وجود بطاقة رسوميات تدعم HDMI 2.1 وكابل HDMI 2.1 (يأتي مع العبوة) حتى تحصل على الأداء المطلوب.
*تُباع بطاقة الرسوميات بشكل منفصل.

تركز التكنولوجيا على تقديم تجربة ألعاب سلسة

تركز التكنولوجيا على تقديم تجربة ألعاب سلسة

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

 

27GS95QE هي شاشة متوافقة مع G-SYNC® Compatible تم اختبارها من قبل NVIDIA وتم التحقق منها رسميًا، ويمكن أن تمنحك تجربة لعب جيدة مع تقليل التمزق أو التقطيع بشكل كبير.

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

بفضل تقنية FreeSync™ Premium Pro، يمكن للاعبين تجربة حركة سلسة وسلسة في الألعاب عالية الدقة وسريعة الوتيرة. إنها تحد من تقطيع الشاشة بشكل كبير.

تصميم يراعي راحة اللاعب

عزز تجربة اللعب من خلال إضاءة Hexagon الجديدة والتصميم الذي يأتي بلا حواف تقريبًا من الجوانب الأربعة. القاعدة القابلة للتعديل على الدوران والإمالة والارتفاع والدوران حول المحور تساعدك على ممارسة الألعاب بشكل أكثر راحة.

تصميم يراعي راحة اللاعب

الدوران

الدوران

الإمالة / الارتفاع

الإمالة / الارتفاع

الدوران حول المحور

الدوران حول المحور

تصميم بلا حواف

تصميم بلا حواف

وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لشاشة UltraGear™‎

اضبط الإعدادات وتحكم في الشاشة بجهاز واحد

باستخدام وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لشاشة UltraGear™‎، يمكنك بكل سهولة ضبط إعدادات الشاشة والتحكم فيها بتشغيلها أو إيقاف تشغيلها، وضبط الصوت، وتغيير الوضع، وما شابه ذلك.

*تتضمن العبوة جهاز التحكم عن بُعد الخاص بالشاشة.

مكون إضافي لتأثير صوتي غامر

مخرج سماعة رأس رباعي

مكون إضافي لتأثير صوتي غامر

استمتع بألعابك أثناء إجراء محادثة صوتية من خلال الاتصال بسهولة باستخدام سماعة رأس رباعية الأقطاب. أيضًا، يمكنك أن تشعر بمزيد من الانغماس مع الصوت الافتراضي ثلاثي الأبعاد مع DTS Headphone :X.

*تُباع سماعات الرأس بشكل منفصل.

واجهة مستخدمة رسومية مخصصة للألعاب

واجهة مستخدمة رسومية مخصصة للألعاب وحائزة على جوائز

يمكن للاعبين استخدام خاصية العرض على الشاشة (On-Screen Display) والتحكم عبر الشاشة (OnScreen Control) لتخصيص الإعدادات من خلال ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية لتعيين "مفتاح محدد من قِبل المستخدم" كمفتاح اختصار.

*لتنزيل أحدث إصدارات OnScreen Control، يرجى زيارة LG.COM.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

قم بحماية شاشتك باستخدام تقنية OLED Care

تساعد تقنية OLED Care على منع الصورة اللاحقة، واحتراق العرض، الذي يحدث عند تغيير الصورة الجديدة بعد عرض صورة ثابتة عالية التباين لفترة طويلة.

*هذه الميزة متاحة فقط كوحدة تحكم عن بعد مضمنة في العبوة.

مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية

  • باستخدام تقنية Dynamic Action Sync، يصبح بإمكان اللاعبين اقتناص اللحظات الحاسمة في اللعب في الوقت الفعلي والتقليل من فترات تأخير الإدخال والاستجابة السريعة لتحركات المنافسين في اللعبة.

     

  •  

  •  

موازن اللون الأسود

  • يساعد موازن اللون الأسود اللاعبين على تجنب القناصين المختبئين في الأماكن الأكثر ظلمة والهروب بسرعة عند صدور وميض الانفجارات.

  •  

Crosshair

  • يتم تثبيت نقطة الهدف بالمركز الثابت لتعزيز دقة القنص.

  •  

عداد FPS

  • سيسمح لك عداد الإطارات FPS بمعرفة مدى جودة تحميل كل شيء. سواء كنت تقوم بالتحرير، أو تشغيل الألعاب، أو مشاهدة فيلم، فإن كل إطار مهم، ومع عداد الإطارات FPS، ستحصل على البيانات في الوقت الفعلي.

     

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*ميزة Crosshair غير متاحة أثناء تنشيط عداد FPS.
*قد يعرض عداد FPS القيمة التي تتجاوز الحد الأقصى لمعدل تحديث الشاشة.

عرض أحدث الألوان بدقة فائقة

LG Calibration Studio

عرض أحدث الألوان بدقة فائقة

احصل على أداء فريد للألوان باستخدام "معايرة الأجهزة" من خلال LG Calibration Studio، واستمتِع بطيف واسع من الألوان والأداء المتناسق في شاشات LG QHD OLED.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.
*لا تشمل العبوة البرنامج ومستشعر المعايرة (Calibration Sensor). لتنزيل أحدث برامج LG Calibration Studio، قم بزيارة LG.COM.

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

27GS95QE-B

27GS95QE-B

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG)