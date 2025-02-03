2024 شاشة ألعاب UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED مقاس 32 بوصة بدقة 4K UHD

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32GS95UV-B

()
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • -30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
الميزات الرئيسية

  • شاشة OLED بدقة 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) ومقاس 32 بوصة
  • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • مكبران صوت بقدرة 7 واط مع تقنية DTS® Virtual:X™
  • زمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG)
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
  • تصميم سداسي من Unity
المزيد
الوصول لآفاق تجربة اللعب

الوصول لآفاق تجربة اللعب

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

النوع الجديد من
شاشات الألعاب

كن شاهدًا على ثورة التقنيات المبتكرة: Dual-Mode. تفتح هذه الشاشة نوعًا جديدًا من الألعاب، وترضي جميع اللاعبين وتجلب عصرًا جديدًا من الألعاب.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

الشاشة

شاشة بتقنية OLED ودقة UHD 4K مقاس 32 بوصة

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

مقاومة التوهج وانعكاس منخفض

السرعة

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

زمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG)

240Hz من DisplayPort & HDMI

التقنية

مكبران صوت بقدرة 7 واط مع تقنية DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

أخيرًا، شاشة OLED الأوسع بدقة 4K مقاس 32 بوصة

إيقاف مؤقت للفيديو

شاشة OLED بدقة 4K مقاس 32 بوصة

أخيرًا،شاشة OLED الأوسع بدقة 4K مقاس 32 بوصة

انغمس في تجربة لعب أوسع مع شاشة OLED بدقة 4K مقاس 32 بوصة المصممة للاعبين المستعدين للغوص في عالم أوسع. تناسب مكتبك بشكل مثالي، فهي ستأسر ناظريك بإحساس كبير من حيث الحجم.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*الشاشة أعرض من الشاشة الشائعة الاستخدام مقاس 27 بوصة.

Dual-Mode، مُضاعفة الأعجوبة

Dual-Mode،
مُضاعفة الأعجوبة

لا داعي للتردد بين معدل التحديث والدقة. بفضل VESA-certified Dual-Mode، يمكنك التعمق في ألعاب غنية بالرسوميات بدقة UHD‏ 240Hz والتبديل على الفور إلى FHD 480Hz على شاشة مقاس 24 أو 27 بوصة، أيهما تفضل، لممارسة الألعاب السريعة بمجرد الضغط على أحد مفاتيح الاختصار.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*قد يختلف أداء "Dual-Mode" حسب نوع اللعبة.

شاشة OLED الأكثر سطوعًا

التألق في
اللعب الرائع

ترتقي شاشة OLED الرائعة بالألوان إلى مستوى جديد من الحيوية. تتميّز هذه الشاشة بإضاءة قياسية تبلغ 275 شمعة وذروة سطوع تبلغ 1300 شمعة، مما يجعل مرئياتك ساطعة ونابضة بالحياة، ويضمن لك عدم اللعب في الظلام أبدًا.

التألق في اللعب الرائع

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*تتم مقارنة سطوع الشاشة بالطراز السابق LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*السطوع: 250 شمعة (الحد الأدنى)، 275 شمعة (قياسي).

Micro Lens Array+

تطور تقنية OLED

تتميّز تقنية UltraGear™ OLED التي نقدّمها بتقنية Micro Lens Array+، وهي تقدّم سطوعًا أعلى بنسبة 37.5% (SDR) مقارنةً بتقنية MLA.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

انفحار الألوان

تصنع شاشة VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 كل مشهد، سواء أكان ساطعًا أم مظلمًا، ينبض بالحياة بفضل تفاصيلها الواقعية مع نسبة تباين تبلغ 1.5M ونسبة تباين DCI-P3 98.5% (قياسي).

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*1.5m:1 هي نسبة التباين عند 25% من نسبة التباين في متوسط مستوى الصورة (APL).
*تُعطَى قيمة متوسط مستوى الصورة (APL) كنسبة مئوية وتشير إلى القيمة بين المستوى الأسود والمستوى المرجعي للون الأبيض.

وقت استجابة سريع للغاية يبلغ0.03ms

بفضل زمن الاستجابة 0.03ms (GtG) وميزة تقليل الضبابية وعرض الأجسام بوضوح، تتيح لك الشاشة الاستمتاع بلعبتك وسلاسة الحركة وانسيابية المؤثرات البصرية الخيالية.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

صوت محيطي

مكبران صوت بقدرة 7 واط مع تقنية DTS® Virtual:X™

صوت محيطي

الصوت العميق من مكبري الصوت المُدمجين بقدرة 7 واط يُحسن تجربة اللعب الغامرة. مع DTS® Virtual:X™؛ محاكاة تصل إلى 7.1 قناة، يمكنك أن تشعر بصوت اللعبة يحيط بك بشكل غير مسبوق.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

تصميم يراعي راحة اللاعب

الكشف عن هوية UltraGear الجديدة بتصميم سداسي الشكل من Unity. افتح غرفة الألعاب الخاصة بك بتصميم انسيابي وفريد من نوعه. القاعدة القابلة للتعديل على الدوران والإمالة والارتفاع والدوران حول المحور تساعدك على ممارسة الألعاب بشكل أكثر راحة.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Front image in an ambient cut.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
Swivel adjustable icon.

الدوران

-30 درجة ~ +30 درجة

Tilt adjustable icon.

الإمالة

-8 ~ +15 درجة

Height adjustable icon.

الارتفاع

110 م

Pivotable icon.

الدوران حول المحور

اتجاه عقارب الساعة

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

حامل على شكل حرف L،توفير فعال للمساحة لتجربة لعب رائعة

الحامل الذي على شكل حرف L والذي يخلصك من الفوضى صُمِّم مع إمكانية تعديل الدوران ليشغل مساحة مكتبية صغيرة ويقلل من المساحات غير المستغلة. يمنح اللاعبين مساحة أوسع للعب، مما يساعدهم على اللعب براحة أكبر.

L-shaped stand, efficient space saving for gaming

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

تجربة لعب سلسة

تجربة لعب سلسة

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

تم اختبار هذه الشاشة من قِبل NVIDIA ومصادق عليها رسميًا ومتوافقة مع G-SYNC® Compatible، ويمكنها أن تمنحك تجربة لعب جيدة مع تقليل التمزق أو التقطيع بشكل كبير.

 

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

 

إظهار شهادة شاشة VESA AdaptiveSync Display، وهي موجهة للألعاب بمعدلات تحديث أعلى ووقت استجابة منخفض بشكل ملحوظ. استمتع بمرئيات ألعاب أكثر سلاسة وخالية من التقطيع وتشغيل فيديو خالٍ من الاهتزازات.

 

 

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

 

بفضل تقنية FreeSync™ Premium Pro، يمكن للاعبين تجربة حركة سلسة وسلسة في الألعاب عالية الدقة وسريعة الوتيرة. إنها تحد من تقطيع الشاشة بشكل كبير.

 

 

 

 

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*تتم مقارنة أداء الميزة بالنماذج التي لا تطبق تقنية المزامنة.
*قد تحدث أخطاء أو تأخيرات حسب اتصال الشبكة.

اجعل لعبك
أكثر حدة

لقد حصلت هذه الشاشة على شهادة VESA ClearMR 13000، مما يسمح لك برؤية الحركة بوضوح مثل الصور الثابتة مع تقليل ضبابية الحركة بشكل لا يصدق للألعاب.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

مقاومة التوهج وانعكاس منخفض

اعرض لعبتك فقط

يمكن أن توفر تقنية "مقاومة التوهج والانعكاس المنخفض" تجربة مشاهدة أفضل في أي مكان عن طريق تقليل تشتيت انتباه في الشاشة حتى في بيئة الإضاءة المحيطة.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

مريحة وحيوية في نفس الوقت

حافظ على تجربة الألعاب الخاصة بك رائعة، وحافظ على راحة عينيك مع تقنية Live Color Low Blue Light من LG.

*لقد تم اعتماد لوحات على أنها Flicker-Free، والوهج المزعج (Discomfort Glare Free) والضوء الأزرق المنخفض (Low Blue Light) من UL.
*رقم الشهادة: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22)،‏ Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*قد تختلف الميزة المذكورة أعلاه وفقًا لبيئة أو ظروف الحوسبة الخاصة بالمستخدم.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4، وHDMI 2.1

حسِّن مخرجات الألعابمع شاشة OLED

تتميّز هذه الشاشة بقدرتها على معدل تحديث يصل إلى 240Hz من منفذ DisplayPort وHDMI، بحيث يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بدقة 4K UHD و240Hz بالكامل إما عن طريق منفذ DisplayPort أو منفذ HDMI.

*تدعم معدل تحديث سريع يصل إلى 4K UHD@240Hz . يلزم وجود بطاقة رسومية تدعم كبل DP 1.4 أو HDMI 2.1 لتعمل بشكل صحيح.
* تشمل العبوة كبلات HDMI وHDMI.
*لا تشمل العبوة بطاقة الرسومات. يجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

مكون إضافي لتأثير صوتي غامر

مخرج سماعة رأس رباعي

مكون إضافيلتأثير صوتي غامر

يمكنك توصيل سماعات الرأس مع مخرج السماعات رباعي الأقطاب والاستمتاع بالألعاب أثناء إجراء محادثة صوتية. يمكنك أيضًا تجربة الصوت الغامر من DTS Headphone:X، ما يقدم تجربة صوتية افتراضية ثلاثية الأبعاد.

*لا تشمل العبوة سماعة الرأس. يجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

واجهة مستخدمة رسومية مخصصة للألعاب

واجهة مستخدمة رسومية مخصصة للألعاب وحائزة على جوائز

يمكن للاعبين استخدام خاصية العرض على الشاشة (On-Screen Display) والتحكم عبر الشاشة (OnScreen Control) لتخصيص الإعدادات من خلال ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية لتعيين "مفتاح محدد من قِبل المستخدم" كمفتاح اختصار.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
*لتنزيل أحدث إصدارات برنامج OnScreen Control، يرجى زيارة LG.COM.

إعدادات سريعة لشاشة OLED أكثر سطوعًا

[الخيار 1] إيقاف تشغيل وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[الخيار 2] تعيين وضع اللعب (Game Mode) إلى اللاعب رقم 1.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [الخيار 3] اضبط السطوع على 100.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [الخيار 4] تعيين ذروة السطوع على “عالي” (High).

    GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
    GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
    GUI setting image of Brightness.
    GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
    GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
    GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
    GUI setting image of Brightness.
    GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
    GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

    إعدادات سريعة لشاشة OLED أكثر سطوعًا

    [الخيار 1] إيقاف تشغيل وضع توفير الطاقة الذكي.

    GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [الخيار 2] تعيين وضع اللعب (Game Mode) إلى اللاعب رقم 1.

      GUI setting image of Brightness.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [الخيار 3] اضبط السطوع على 100.

      GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [الخيار 4] تعيين ذروة السطوع على “عالي” (High).

      * تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
      *قد يزيد استهلاك الطاقة عند اختيار الخيارات المذكورة أعلاه.
      *قد يحدث احتراق للشاشة عند اختيار أي من الخيارات المذكورة أعلاه.

      كيفية حماية شاشة OLED

      يمكنك منع حدوث الصور اللاحقة أو احتراق الشاشة من خلال تشغيل "OLED Screen Move"، الذي يحرك الشاشة قليلاً على فترات منتظمة، و"شاشة التوقف" و"تنظيف الصورة".

      يمكن التحكم في هذه الميزة أو ضبطها باستخدام زر عصا التحكم رباعي الاتجاهات الموجود على الشاشة.
      *قد لا تتمكن من منع كل الصور اللاحقة أو احتراق الشاشة بهذه الطريقة.

      Dynamic Action Sync

      من خلال تقليل تأخر الإدخال باستخدام مزامنة الحركة الديناميكية (Dynamic Action Sync)، يمكن للاعبين اقتناص اللحظات الحرجة في الوقت الفعلي والاستجابة بسرعة

      Black Stabilizer

      يساعد موازن اللون الأسود (Black Stabilizer) اللاعبين على اكتشاف القناصة المتربصين في أحلك الزوايا والتنقل بسرعة أثناء انفجار القنابل الضوئية.

      Crosshair

      يتم تثبيت نقطة الهدف بالمركز الثابت لتعزيز دقة القنص.

      عداد FPS

      سيسمح لك عداد الإطارات FPS بمعرفة مدى جودة تحميل كل شيء. سواء كنت تقوم بالتحرير، أو تشغيل الألعاب، أو مشاهدة فيلم، فإن كل إطار مهم، ومع عداد الإطارات FPS، ستحصل على البيانات في الوقت الفعلي.

      * تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
      *ميزة Crosshair غير متاحة أثناء تنشيط عداد FPS.
      *قد يعرض عداد FPS القيمة التي تتجاوز الحد الأقصى لمعدل تحديث الشاشة.
      * عداد الإطارات في الثانية (إطار في الثانية): قياس الإطارات في الثانية.

      عرض أحدث الألوان بدقة فائقة

      LG Calibration Studio

      عرض أحدث الألوان بدقة فائقة

      من خلال استخدام معايرة الأجهزة في LG Calibration Studio، يمكنك الاستمتاع بجودة ألوان متقدمة مع طيف ألوان واسع النطاق وتناسق الألوان.

      * تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.
      *لا تشمل العبوة البرنامج ومستشعر المعايرة. لتنزيل أحدث برامج LG Calibration Studio، قم بزيارة LG.COM.

      LG Calibration Studio software.

      ضمان لمدة عامين ضد احتراقشاشة الألعاب UltraGear OLED

      *Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

