NANOCELL DESIGN

شاشة تلفاز مسطحة كبيرة مثبتة على حائط أبيض. تعرض الشاشة أوراقاً كبيرة بألوان زاهية.

تلفاز يتميز بالعديد من الجوانب الفنية.

وسّع مساحتك باستخدام تلفاز نحيف ومُحسَّن مثبت على الحائط بشكل يجعله يكمل أي ديكور داخلي بالمنزل.

تصميم بسيط
للحصول على أقصى درجات الجمال.

بفضل التصميم الأنيق والبسيط، يتم تعليق تلفاز LG NanoCell على الحائط الخاص بك كقطعة من الفن الحديث، مما يضيف لمسة من الجمال إلى منزلك مع زيادة المساحة الخاصة بك.

شاشة تلفاز كبيرة مسطحة مثبتة على جدار رمادي بجوار نافذة ممتدة من الأرض حتى السقف وأثاث خشبي طبيعي. تُظهر الشاشة مشهدًا في الغابة يتألق فيه الضوء عبر الأشجار.

مناظر الحافة تظهر نحافة التلفاز.

تركيب بسيط.
لمسة نهائية فائقة الجمال.

*قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي.
*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

يبرز من بين الحشود.

مع استلهام تصميمه من المعارض الفنية، يتميز تلفاز LG NanoCell الآن بحامل عرض (Gallery Stand) يمنحك هذا حرية عرض التلفاز الخاص بك كما يحلو لك لتحقيق أقصى قدر من الانسجام مع مساحتك.

يوجد التلفاز على الأرض مع حامل خاص به في غرفة محاطة بالأثاث والديكور الخشبي. تم وضع التلفاز في مكان داخلي حديث مليء بالنباتات على الأرض باستخدام الحامل الخاص به. تم وضع التلفاز وسط ديكور حديث مقابل النافذة على الأرض باستخدام الحامل الخاص به.

صورتان، الصورة الأعلى توضح كيفية تركيب الكتيفة، أما الصورة السفلى فتوضح الحامل.

سهولة التثبيت،
سهولة الإدارة.

يقدم حامل المعرض مع كتيفة ملحقة وقطع إضافية تسمح لجهاز التلفاز الخاص بك بحمل الأجهزة الصغيرة الأخرى. تم تصميم نظام إدارة الكابلات خصيصًا للحفاظ على المظهر والملمس المتميزين للمعرض الفني.

*يتوفر حامل العرض في طرازات NANO75 وNANO77 وNANO80 وNANO85 أحجام 55 بوصة و65 بوصة فقط.
*يباع حامل العرض بشكل منفصل.

انغماس متكامل.

أصبحت شاشة تلفاز LG NanoCell أكبر من أي وقت مضى بفضل الحواف الصغيرة للغاية وتصميم الشاشة السينمائية. هذا يجعل الخط الفاصل بين ما تشاهده وواقعك أدق من أي وقت مضى لزيادة الانغماس إلى أقصى حد وتقديم تجربة سينمائية حقيقية.

تلفاز بشاشة مسطحة كبيرة مثبتة على جدار رمادي بجوار نافذة كبيرة ممتدة من الأرض حتى السقف. تُظهر الشاشة مشهدًا في الغابة يتألق فيه الضوء عبر الأشجار.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

شاشات أكثر.
مساحة أكبر. إمكانيات أكبر.

امرأة تمارس اليوجا في منتصف غرفة أمام تلفاز كبير بشاشة مسطحة مثبت على الحائط. منظر خلفي لامرأة تعقد اجتماعًا بالفيديو مع المشاركين على شاشة تلفاز مسطحة مثبتة على الحائط. رجل وامرأة يطبخان معًا أمام تلفاز كبير مثبت على الحائط.

