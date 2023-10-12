About Cookies on This Site

اكتشف تلفزيونات OLED

banner_SIGNATURE-desk

البساطة. المثالية.

يركز تلفاز SIGNATURE OLED من LG على المعنى الحقيقي للتلفاز. استمتع الآن في منزلك بتصميم ثري بالتفاصيل يمنحك المعنى الحقيقي للجمال مع صورة واقعية مذهلة.

البساطة. المثالية. اكتشف المزيد

banner_G6_0220_des

تلفزيون OLED من إل جي كما يراه الخبراء

تلفزيون OLED من إل جي كما يراه الخبراء

تلفزيون OLED من إل جي كما يراه الخبراء

.البساطة. الكمال

استمتع بتجربة سينمائية حقيقية في المنزل

المزيد

آراء الخبراء

مصدر إلهام لصُنَّاع السينما في هوليوودي

المزيد

العقل العبقري

تمتع بتجربة أفضل جودة للصور
المزيد
OLED

05_W7_A_Dolby_vision_atmos

تجربة سينما فائقة، يتم انشاءها من أجلك فقط

بفضل دعم كلا من Dolby Vision™ وDolby Atmos®، يعتبر تليفزيون OLED من LG التلفزيون الأول من نوعه. جرب سينما فائقة وأنت مستريح في منزلك بفضل صورة فائقة وصوت عالي الجودة.

Signature_Global_Filtering-banner_type2_08112017_D_v1

فن الجوهر

تبقى علامة SIGNATURE التجارية من إل جي حقيقية حتى النخاع، وهو ما يوفر معنى جديدًا للحياة بالنسبة للأشخاص المتميزين.

فن الجوهر إعرف المزيد

تلفاز إل جي سيغنتشر 65 بوصة 4K يو إتش دي (65G6V) - دولبي فيجن

OLED65G6V

مكان الشراء

OLED ال جي

للمزيد
Desktopsma11

الاسود المثالي

Desktopsma112

دولبي اتموس

Desktopsma113

دولبي فيجن

