حامل LG CineBeam Q

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

حامل LG CineBeam Q

CQS710PB

حامل LG CineBeam Q

front view

حامل LG CineBeam Q

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB displayed images at living room.

تصميم نحيف وأنيق

شكل يناسب CineBeam Q

حامل CineBeam Q، بتصميمه الرائع الذي يتناسب مع تصميم CineBeam Q يضفي أجواءً سينمائية في أي مساحة مناسبة. من الآن فصاعدًا، يمكنك استكشاف طرق مختلفة لتعيش حياتك مثل الحركة مع حامل CineBeam Q.

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB displayed images at bedroom.

تصميم نحيف وأنيق

شكل يناسب CineBeam Q

حامل CineBeam Q، بتصميمه الرائع الذي يتناسب مع تصميم CineBeam Q يضفي أجواءً سينمائية في أي مساحة مناسبة. من الآن فصاعدًا، يمكنك استكشاف طرق مختلفة لتعيش حياتك مثل الحركة مع حامل CineBeam Q.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

*جهاز CineBeam Q غير مُضمَّن في العبوة ويمكن شراؤه بشكل منفصل.

الحامل الأفضل لـ CineBeam Q

يناسب أي مكان في أي زاوية

اصطحب جهاز CineBeam Q إلى أي مكان مع حامل CineBeam Q. صُمِّمَ الحامل من أجل استخدام أفضل لجهاز CineBeam Q مع ثبات قوي وتركيب منزلق سهل. شارك لحظاتك الثمينة مع CineBeam Q.

Usage images of CQS710PB, people watching videos in different place and angle with CQS710PB.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

*جهاز CineBeam Q غير مُضمَّن في العبوة ويمكن شراؤه بشكل منفصل.

سهل التجميع

استعد، انطلق!

يتميز حامل CineBeam Q بطريقة تجميع سهلة الانزلاق تساعدك على الاستمتاع بسرعة بالمحتوى المفضل لديك في أي مكان تريده. كما أنه مزوّد بحامل كابلات، مما يتيح لك تنظيم الكابلات الفوضوية بدقة.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات، وقد تختلف عن تجربة الاستخدام الفعلي.

*جهاز CineBeam Q غير مُضمَّن في العبوة ويمكن شراؤه بشكل منفصل.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

