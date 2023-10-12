About Cookies on This Site

ال جي مكيف سبليت 21000 وحدة، حار بارد،ارت كول , انفرتر، فئه (ب)،ايونايزر بلازماستر ، فلتر غبار وفلتر للحساسية، ،توزيع الهواء 4 اتجاهات تحكم بالواي فاي،ريش ذهبية,50/60 هرتز

AI242H0

AI242H0

ال جي مكيف سبليت 21000 وحدة، حار بارد،ارت كول , انفرتر، فئه (ب)،ايونايزر بلازماستر ، فلتر غبار وفلتر للحساسية، ،توزيع الهواء 4 اتجاهات تحكم بالواي فاي،ريش ذهبية,50/60 هرتز

AI242H0

صندوق الكربون (المملكة المتحدة)

تم قياس البصمة الكربونية لهذا المنتج واعتمادها من قبل صندوق الكربون (CarbonTrust)

حفظ الطاقة و تبريد سريع

يعمل الضاغط العاكس على تعديل سرعته باستمرار للحفاظ على المستويات المطلوبة من درجة الحرارة. وعلاوة على ذلك، يعمل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ عبر تردد نطاق التشغيل الموفر للطاقة على توفير المزيد من الطاقة على خلاف الضاغط التقليدي.
بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج، يتم طرد الهواء لنطاق أبعد وبشكل أسرع.
تقنية ThinQ الذكية (واي فاي)

تقنية ThinQ الذكية (واي فاي)

سهولة التحكم في وظائف جهاز مكيف الهواء. إمكانية مراقبة الوضع التشغيلي للجهاز في أي وقت ومن أي مكان.
AI242C0

ضاغط استوائي عاكس مزدوج™

عبر الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي الذي يعمل حتى عند 65مْ والذي يتميز بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات، يستطيع المستخدمون التمتع بمميزات مكيف الهواء من إل جي لفترة أطول.
يشير_زر_التشغيل/الإيقاف المؤقت في الأسفل إلى أن هذا مقطع فيديو. تظهر سيدة تتمطى إلى الوراء وهي مبتسمة على الأريكة. مكيف الهواء من إل جي مثبت على الحائط فوقها وهو يدفع الهواء. تتحرك الفقاعات التي تحتوي على علامتي موجب وسالب في الهواء بسبب وحدة التأيين Plastmaster Ionizer. ثمة دائرة توضح عرضًا مكبرًا لفقاعات الأيونات التي تحمل علامتي موجب وسالب تحيط بالبكتيريا وتزيل الروائح الكريهة عنها. يظهر شعار Plasmaster Ionizer في ركن الصورة.

تقنية Plasmaster™Ionizer++ ‎

يحيطك بهواء منقّى من البكتيريا

.يزيل ٪99.9 من البكتيريا الملتصقة
تظهر المكونات الآلية المطلية بالذهب في الخلفية مقابل منظر طبيعي صحراوي مغبَّر. توجد دائرة تُظهر منظرًا مكبرًا للريشة الذهبية المضادة للغبار. هناك سهمان، أحدهما رأسي والآخر عمودي على الريشة، يوضحان كيفية تحركها.
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™‎

أداء متقدم طويل الأمد

استمتع بأداء طويل الأمد مع طلاء ذهبي مضاد للتآكل وتقنية ريشات مطورة تم اختبارها بمعرفة TUV.

*قد يختلف تبعًا لبيئة الاستخدام.

ضاغط عاكس مزدوج™

ضاغط يتميز بتردد دوراني أوسع يعمل على توفير المزيد من الطاقة مع تميزه بنطاق تبريد أكثر سرعة.

ضمان 10 سنوات

حصل المنتج على مصادقة من TUV Rheinland بشأن دورة حياة المنتج 10 سنوات

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland، التحقق من معدل التبريد السريع وتوفير الطاقة (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)
AI242C0

مستوى ضجيج منخفض

تعمل أجهزة مكيف الهواء من إل جي عند مستويات صوت منخفضة بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ ومروحة الانحراف الفريدة من إل جي وهو ما يقضي على الضوضاء غير الضرورية ويسمح بالتشغيل الهادئ.

تحكم دقيق في درجة الحرارة

يتم تعديل سرعة الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي باستمرار وتباين للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المطلوبة مع التقليل من التقلبات إلى أدنى قدر.

تصميم حديث وذكي مع شاشة خفية

يعمل التصميم الرقيق والحديث لمكيف الهواء على التسهيل من التركيب والتنظيف عبر مرشح EZ المنزلق. وعلاوة على ذلك، تعد شاشة العرض الكبيرة الخفية مثالية لفحص شاشة الطاقة الخاصة بك بسهولة.

نوم ملئه الراحة

تمتع بوضع نوم يضمن أقصى قدر من الراحة في بيئة النوم من خلال الضبط الذاتي الذي يتميز بنحو 3 وظائف مختلفة (تدفق الهواء غير المباشر/ وقت توقف 7 ساعات/هواء رقيق ومنطق وقت النوم) عبر نقرة بسيطة على زر واحد.

 

جولد فاين

تضمن جولد فاين™ تميز الأسطح بمقاومة أكبر للتآكل مع تعزيز متانة مبادل الحرارة لفترة أطول.

تمتع بالتنظيف الذاتي

تعمل وظيفة التنظيف التلقائي الشاملة على منع تكون البكتيريا والعفن على المبادل الحراري، وبالتالي توفير بيئة أكثر متعة وراحة للمستخدم.

تأرجح رباعي الاتجاه                  

فضل التأرجح رباعي الاتجاه ترسل أجهزة مكيف الهواء من إل جي الهواء البارد إلى جميع زوايا الغرفة بسرعة وكفاءة.

مرشح مزدوج الحماية                  

يعمل المرشح مزدوج الحماية على التقاط الغبار ذو الحجم الكبير   

الملخص

طباعة
السعة
3,070 ~ 21,000 ~ 25,500
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق)
998x339x210
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
Smart ThinQ (تحكم Wifi)
ميزة إضافية
توفير الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %53 والتبريد السريع حتى %60

المواصفات الرئيسية

فئة الطاقة

B

كل المواصفات

عام

أبعاد الوحدة الداخلية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

998 × 339 × 210

وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

12

أبعاد الوحدة الخارجية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

870 × 650 × 330

وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

43

فولتية الإدخال المُقدّرة (فولت، هرتز)

230, 60

نوع المبرد

R410A

مستوى شدة الصوت (التبريد) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

- / 45 / 42 / 38 / 29

مستوى شدة الصوت (التدفئة) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

- / 45 / 42 / 38 / -

إزالة الرطوبة

إزالة الرطوبة

نعم

توفير الطاقة

فئة الطاقة

B

ما يقوله الناس

AI242H0

AI242H0

ال جي مكيف سبليت 21000 وحدة، حار بارد،ارت كول , انفرتر، فئه (ب)،ايونايزر بلازماستر ، فلتر غبار وفلتر للحساسية، ،توزيع الهواء 4 اتجاهات تحكم بالواي فاي،ريش ذهبية,50/60 هرتز

