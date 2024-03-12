سبليت| 18,300 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0

تبريد سريع

انعم بتبريد أكثر انتعاشًا في الغرفة من خلال ميزة التبريد الفائق بضغط زر




احصل على تبريد قوي سريع بضغطة زر.

مكيف الهواء قابلة للتثبيت على الجدار.



التأرجح التلقائي

توزيع الهواء على نحو متساوي ومريح في أنحاء الغرفة




تعمل ميزة التأرجح التلقائي على توزيع الهواء بالتساوي للشعور بالراحة في كل أركان الغرفة.

يعمل مكيف الهواء المثبت على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة بها نافذة كبيرة ناحية اليمين


يظهر على شاشة عرض Smart LED رمز الخطأ "E1".

التشخيص الذكي

شاشة عرض Smart LED للوصول إلى حلول ذكية


 

كل ما عليك هو الاتصال بخدمة عملاء LG مع إعطائهم الرمز المعروضة على شاشة LED، وسيتولى مهندسو الخدمة تقديم حل المشكلة.

تجف الرطوبة في المبادل الحراري بمكيف الهواء.

التنظيف التلقائي

تنظيف داخلي تلقائي


 

تعمل هذه الميزة على تجفيف أي رطوبة داخل مكيف الهواء تلقائيًا لضمان نظافته بشكل دائم.

صورة للزعنفة الذهبية داخل الوحدة الخارجية

Gold Fin™‎

طلاء مضاد للتآكل يدوم لفترة أطول


يمنع الطلاء الذهبي الخاص على زعنفة المبادل الحراري التآكل، مما يطيل من عمر الوحدة.


*قد يحدث اختلاف تبعًا لبيئة الاستخدام.
*الصورة أعلاه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط.
*وفقًا لاختبار رش الملح الداخلي، يبلغ مستوى الحماية من التآكل الخاص بالزعانف الذهبية (Gold Fin) (رقم التصنيف) أفضل 9.5 أو أعلى (يقل السطح المتآكل عن 0.05% من إجمالي المساحة) بعد مرور 500 ساعة من الاختبار.


التشغيل الذكي

تتنبأ ميزة التشغيل الذكي باحتياجاتك وتلبّيها




يمكنك أن تنعم بالتبريد والتدفئة والتهوية تلقائيًا بناءً على درجة حرارة الغرفة الفعلية عن طريق الضغط ببساطة على زر الوضع المطلوب بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد.


أيقونة وضع التبريد

وضع التبريد


أيقونة وضع التدفئة

وضع التدفئة


أيقونة وضع المروحة

وضع المروحة

مؤقت التشغيل/الإيقاف لمدة 24 ساعة


يمكن ضبط مدة تشغيل تصل إلى 24 ساعة ليعمل مكيف الهواء ويتوقف عن العمل متى شئت.

عملية إعادة التشغيل التلقائية


في حالة انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، يستأنف مكيف الهواء عمله فور عودة التيار.

انعم براحة تامة مع وضع النوم


استمتع بنوم مريح في غرفتك.

نوم هانئ طوال الليل مع ميزة إيقاف/تشغيل شاشة العرض


استمتع بقسط وافر من النوم دون إزعاج بسبب إضاءة مكيف الهواء.

