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سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة

سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة

NV182H0
صورة أمامية لـ سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
صورة أمامية لـ سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0
LG سبليت | 17,500 وحدة | حار بارد | موفر طاقة, NV182H0

الميزات الرئيسية

المزيد

بحث عبر الإنترنت

صندوق الكربون (المملكة المتحدة)

تم قياس البصمة الكربونية لهذا المنتج واعتمادها من قبل صندوق الكربون (CarbonTrust)

 

 

حفظ الطاقة و تبريد سريع

يعمل الضاغط العاكس على تعديل سرعته باستمرار للحفاظ على المستويات المطلوبة من درجة الحرارة. وعلاوة على ذلك، يعمل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ عبر تردد نطاق التشغيل الموفر للطاقة على توفير المزيد من الطاقة على خلاف الضاغط التقليدي.
بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج، يتم طرد الهواء لنطاق أبعد وبشكل أسرع.
ضاغط استوائي عاكس مزدوج™

ضاغط استوائي عاكس مزدوج™

عبر الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي الذي يعمل حتى عند 65مْ والذي يتميز بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات، يستطيع المستخدمون التمتع بمميزات مكيف الهواء من إل جي لفترة أطول.

تظهر المكونات الآلية المطلية بالذهب في الخلفية مقابل منظر طبيعي صحراوي مغبَّر
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™‎

أداء متقدم طويل الأمد

استمتع بأداء طويل الأمد مع طلاء ذهبي مضاد للتآكل وتقنية ريشات مطورة تم اختبارها بمعرفة TUV.

ضاغط عاكس مزدوج™

 

ضاغط يتميز بتردد دوراني أوسع يعمل على توفير المزيد من الطاقة مع تميزه بنطاق تبريد أكثر سرعة.

ضمان 10 سنوات

 

حصل المنتج على مصادقة من TUV Rheinland بشأن دورة حياة المنتج 10 سنوات

TUV Rheinland

 

TUV Rheinland، التحقق من معدل التبريد السريع وتوفير الطاقة (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

مستوى ضجيج منخفض

 

تعمل أجهزة مكيف الهواء من إل جي عند مستويات صوت منخفضة بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ ومروحة الانحراف الفريدة من إل جي وهو ما يقضي على الضوضاء غير الضرورية ويسمح بالتشغيل الهادئ.

تحكم دقيق في درجة الحرارة

يتم تعديل سرعة الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي باستمرار وتباين للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المطلوبة مع التقليل من التقلبات إلى أدنى قدر.

تصميم حديث وذكي مع شاشة خفية

يعمل التصميم الرقيق والحديث لمكيف الهواء على التسهيل من التركيب والتنظيف عبر مرشح EZ المنزلق. وعلاوة على ذلك، تعد شاشة العرض الكبيرة الخفية مثالية لفحص شاشة الطاقة الخاصة بك بسهولة.

نوم ملئه الراحة

 

تمتع بوضع نوم يضمن أقصى قدر من الراحة في بيئة النوم من خلال الضبط الذاتي الذي يتميز بنحو 3 وظائف مختلفة (تدفق الهواء غير المباشر/ وقت توقف 7 ساعات/هواء رقيق ومنطق وقت النوم) عبر نقرة بسيطة على زر واحد

مرشح مزدوج الحماية

 

يعمل المرشح مزدوج الحماية على التقاط الغبار ذو الحجم الكبير

جولد فاين

 

تضمن جولد فاين™ تميز الأسطح بمقاومة أكبر للتآكل مع تعزيز متانة مبادل الحرارة لفترة أطول.

تمتع بالتنظيف الذاتي

 

تعمل وظيفة التنظيف التلقائي الشاملة على منع تكون البكتيريا والعفن على المبادل الحراري، وبالتالي توفير بيئة أكثر متعة وراحة للمستخدم.

Table Caption
الميزاتNF242C3NF242H3
NF242C3
الانفيرتر المزدوج، 24000 وحدة (القدرة القصوى 26280 وحده) بارد فقط، توزيع الهواء بأربع إتجاهات، مكيف سبلت 50/60Hz
NF242H3
الانفيرتر المزدوج، 24000 وحدة (القدرة القصوى 27300 وحده) بارد و ساخن، توزيع الهواء بأربع إتجاهات، مكيف سبلت 50/60Hz
السعة24,00024,000
الأبعاد210x345x998210x345x998
™ThinQنعمنعم
الأقصى السعة27,20027,200
ضمان10سنوات10سنوات
ساخن باردبارد فقطحار وبارد
مؤينلالا
من أين أشتريمن أين أشتري

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

NV182H0
السعة
17500 وحدة
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق)
210x345x998
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
كومبرسور الانفيرتر المزدوج الاستوائي يتحمّل حتى 65 درجة مئويّة
ميزة إضافية
توفير الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى ٪53 والتبريد السريع حتى ٪60

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • عام - سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

    6150

  • عام - سعة التدفئة القصوى (واط)

    6300

  • توفير الطاقة - فئة الطاقة

    C

كل المواصفات

عام

  • أبعاد الوحدة الداخلية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

    998 × 345 × 210

  • سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

    6150

  • سعة التدفئة القصوى (واط)

    6300

  • وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

    11

  • وزن الواحدة الداخلية (رطل)

    24.3

  • أبعاد الوحدة الخارجية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

    870 × 650 × 330

  • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

    42

  • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (رطل)

    92.6

  • فولتية الإدخال المُقدّرة (فولت، هرتز)

    230, 60

  • نوع المبرد

    R410A

  • مستوى شدة الصوت (التبريد) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

    - / 45 / 42 / 38 / 29

  • مستوى شدة الصوت (التدفئة) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

    - / 45 / 42 / 38 / -

إزالة الرطوبة

  • إزالة الرطوبة

    نعم

توفير الطاقة

  • فئة الطاقة

    C

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