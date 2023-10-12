About Cookies on This Site

ثلاجة باب واحد 13.6 قدمًا مكعبًا لون فضي بلاتيني / إنذار باب / قفل أمان للأطفال / ThinQ WiFi / ضاغط خطي ذكي

LD141BBSIT

ثلاجة باب واحد 13.6 قدمًا مكعبًا لون فضي بلاتيني / إنذار باب / قفل أمان للأطفال / ThinQ WiFi / ضاغط خطي ذكي

مظهر أمامي يتلاءم بسلاسة مع تصميم المطبخ الحديث.

نضارة مضمونة مع تصميم يتسم بالسلاسة

تم تصميم كل بوصة من هذه المجمدة الجديد لإضفاء طابع الأناقة والكفاءة المحسنة على مطبخك.

توضح الصورة الأولى مجمدًا مفتوحًا مليئًا بالمنتجات أثناء نفث الهواء البارد طوال الوقت. توضح الصورة الثانية اللحوم النيئة غير المطبوخة التي تمت إذابتها والتي أصبحت جاهزة للطهي.

خالية من الصقيع

ضجيج أقل مع تقنية فروستلس

يمنع نظام التبريد الخالي من الصقيع من إل جي تراكم الصقيع، مما يوفر متاعب إزالة الصقيع يدويًا.

صورة توضح المجمدة مع فتح الباب. يتدفق الهواء أزرق اللون من أعلى كل قسم ليحيط تمامًا بالطعام الموجود بالداخل.

تدفق هواء متعدد

نضارة لا حدود لها

يتدفق الهواء البارد في كل اتجاه لإحاطة طعامك بهواء بارد لإبقائه في أفضل حالاته.

تظهر الصورة الأولى وعاء من الآيس كريم مع طبقة من الفاكهة. تظهر الصورة الثانية الجزء الداخلي من المجمدة المملوء بالآيس كريم ودائرة تكبير تظهر زر "التجميد السريع". تظهر الصورة الثالثة مشروبًا به الكثير من الثلج.
تجميد سريع

برودة تتفجر في لحظات

لا تدع الآيس كريم يذوب. اضغط على تجميد سريع للحصول على تدفق قوي من الهواء البارد الجليدي.
مظهر أمامي للمجمدة مع كون الباب مفتوحًا ومربع أزرق وأسهم تندفع للخارج لتبرز المساحة الداخلية الواسعة.

سعة كبيرة

تخزين إضافي بفضل المساحة الداخلية الأكبر

تمنحك سعة المجمد الكبيرة البالغة 321 لترًا، مساحة واسعة لتخزين جميع الأشياء المفضلة لديك.

تظهر المجمدة بزاوية تتلاءم بسلاسة مع خزائن المطبخ الحديث.
تصميم سلس وملائم

تصميم مدمج يتميز بالسلاسة

بفضل الباب المسطح والخزانة المريحة، يوفر هذا التصميم السلس مظهرًا مخصصًا ومدمجًا.

خزانة رائعة تلائم الخطوط البارعة

تصميم جديد تمامًا يلائم خزائن المطبخ القياسية للحصول على مظهر بسيط وأنيق.

باب مسطح يوفر ديكوراً ملهماً

احصل على مظهر مدمج وراقي بفضل الباب المسطح للغاية، والذي يتسم بانسيابية فائقة.

لا يتطلب الأمر مساحة على الإطلاق

تتيح لك المفصلة التثبيت بجوار الجدار مباشرةً للحصول على مظهر مدمج بالكامل.

خزانة رائعة تلائم الخطوط البارعة

تصميم جديد تمامًا يلائم خزائن المطبخ القياسية للحصول على مظهر بسيط وأنيق.

باب مسطح يوفر ديكوراً ملهماً

احصل على مظهر مدمج وراقي بفضل الباب المسطح للغاية، والذي يتسم بانسيابية فائقة.

لا يتطلب الأمر مساحة على الإطلاق

تتيح لك المفصلة التثبيت بجوار الجدار مباشرةً للحصول على مظهر مدمج بالكامل.

رمز الضاغط العاكس الذكي المشمول بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات بجوار رمز الضاغط العاكس الذكي.

ضاغط عاكس ذكي

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة مع ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات

يرتقي الضاغط العاكس الذكي™ المقدم من إل جي بكفاءة الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي، مما يوفر المال ويحافظ على البيئة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فهو مدعوم أيضًا بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات، وهو ما يمنحك 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*يعتمد الاختبار على معيار "KS C ISO 15502" (الطراز: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

SASO Label

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى

اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.

قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

الأبعاد

السعة
13.6 قدمًا مكعبًا
الأبعاد(عرض x عمق x ارتفاع) مم
595x1850x673
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
التبريد الخطي
ميزة إضافية
تدفق هواء متعدد

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

595 x 1850 x 673

نوع الضاغط

ضاغط عاكس

اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

خيار

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع المنتج

ثلاجة باب واحد

المواد واللمسة النهائية

اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

خيار

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

موزّع ماء فقط

خيار

الأداء

نوع الضاغط

ضاغط عاكس

التقنية الذكية

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

حجيرة الثلاجة

ضوء الثلاجة

نعم (مؤشر LED أسود + علوي)

الرف_زجاج مقوى

نعم

صندوق خضراوات

نعم

الأبعاد والوزن

وزن التغليف (كجم)

81

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

595 x 1850 x 673

وزن المنتج (كجم)

74

