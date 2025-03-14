Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجة ببابين (Side-by-Side) بسعة 674 لتر مع تقنية ™InstaView & Door-in-Door بلمسة نهائية من الفولاذ

LS25HVLVIV

الميزات الرئيسية

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • ™InstaView ™Door-in-Door
  • موزع المياه ®UVnano
  • تقنية ™+Hygiene Fresh
  • تقنية +DoorCooling
  • ThinQ
المزيد
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

ترتقي تقنية Smart Inverter Compressor المتطورة بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى مستوى آخر وتساعدك على توفير المزيد. ليس هذا فحسب، بل يأتي مع ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات ويوفر تشغيلًا صامتًا للغاية.

*الضمان الممتد للضاغط والمحرك يغطي قطع الغيار فقط. (باستثناء تكاليف العمالة والغاز وإعادة التعبئة والنقل بعد انتهاء فترة الضمان للسنة الأولى).

صورة تعرض امرأة تقف عند ثلاجة InstaView وهي تطرق بابها. تضيء الأضواء الداخلية، ويمكنها رؤية محتويات الثلاجة دون فتح الباب.

®InstaView Door-in-Door

انقر مرتين لمشاهدة ما بالداخل

مع نقرتين سريعتين على اللوحة الزجاجية الأنيقة، انظر إلى داخل الثلاجة وتحقق من العناصر يوميًا والوجبات الخفيفة والمشروبات المفضلة دون فتح الباب، مما يمنع الهواء البارد من الهروب ويحافظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول.

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

®Door-in-Door

استكشف ما في الثلاجة دون خسارة البرودة بداخلها

مساحة التخزين سهلة الوصول تتيح لك الحصول بسرعة على العناصر المستخدمة بشكل متكرر، مثل الحليب والجبن والوجبات الخفيفة، دون فتح الباب الكامل، مما يقلل من كمية الهواء البارد الذي يخرج منها.

ثلاجة في مطبخ عصري مع إغلاق الأبواب الأربعة. حركة فتح مساحة التخزين في ثلاجة "Door-in-Door" تُعرض لإبراز سهولة الوصول إلى المحتويات اليومية، تليها عملية فتح الباب الأيمن الكامل للكشف عن المساحة الداخلية للثلاجة المملوءة بعناصر مرئية وملونة.

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

موزع مياه ذاتي التنظيف5
UV Nano

موزع مياه ذاتي التنظيف

تعمل ميزة UV Nano على تنظيف فوهة الماء تلقائيًا لمدة 10 دقائق كل ساعة، أو يمكن تنشيطها يدويًا.

*صورة المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

99.999‏% هواء نقي
Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999‏% هواء نقي

لا يقتصر فلتر الهواء الذكي على إزالة البكتريا بنسبة تصل إلى 99.999% فقط ولكن أيضًا يقلل من الروائح الكريهة داخل الثلاجة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يمكنك الحفاظ على المواد الغذائية طازجة في حالة أنظف.

لقطة شاشة1

أسرع بنسبة تصل إلى 19%*

™+DoorCooling

تبريد أسرع بنسبة 19%* ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن

تساعد فتحات التهوية الموجودة في الجزء الأمامي من الثلاجة في الحفاظ على درجة الحرارة لحفظ المواد الغذائية طازجة.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي من LG لمقارنة الوقت اللازم لانخفاض درجة حرارة سلة الباب العلوي من ℃32 درجة مئوية إلى ℃7 درجات مئوية بين طراز LGE DoorCooling+ (GF-L570PL) وطراز (GF-L613PL) الذي لا يدعم تقنية +DoorCooling.

™ThinQ

باستخدام تطبيق ™ThinQ، يمكنك التحكم في ثلاجتك وتشخيصها بهاتفك الذكي حتى عندما لا تكون في المنزل. اضبط درجة الحرارة بسهولة، وتحكم في ™+HygieneFRESH، وقم بتشخيص ثلاجتك فقط من خلال اللمس على الهاتف الذكي.

ThinQ™1

6092694587001

*تم إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQ الآن إلى LG ThinQ.

*يتوفر تطبيق ®LG ThinQ على الهواتف الذكية التي تعمل بنظام Android أو iOS. لتشغيل تطبيق ®LG ThinQ على الهاتف الذكي، يلزم أن يكون الهاتف متوافق مع نظام Android 7.0 أو أحدث أو iOS 11 أو أحدث. يلزم الاتصال ببيانات الهاتف وWi-Fi المنزلي وتسجيل المنتج على تطبيق ®ThinQ. *قد تختلف الميزات الذكية حسب البلد والطراز. تحقّق من ذلك عبر بائع التجزئة المحلي أو شركة LG لمعرفة مدى توافر الخدمة. قد تُغيِّر LG الميزات والخدمات دون إشعار.

saso

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

LS25HVLVIV

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    نعم

  • باب داخل باب

    InstaView باب داخل باب

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    ستيل فاتح

كل المواصفات

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    نعم (سبيس بلس)

  • وعاء ثلج ومياه

    ثلج مجروش ومكعبات

  • السباكة

    لا يلزم أي أعمال سباكة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    جنبًا إلى جنب

الأبعاد والوزن

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎913 x 1790 x 735 ‎

الميزات

  • InstaView

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    نعم

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • باب داخل باب

    InstaView باب داخل باب

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء المجمّد

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    ستيل فاتح

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    نعم

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (2)

  • علبة الخضراوات (Fresh Converter)

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

