ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

LT11CBBSIV

ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع
تقنية ™⁺DoorCooling

نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع

 

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار توفالو راينلاند باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للطرازات التي تتميز بتقنية تبريد الباب+ والطرازات التي تخلو منها. الطرازات المحددة فقط.
*يُفترض أن تقنية تبريد الباب+ تتوقف عند فتح الباب.
*صور الأجهزة الواردة بالفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان
تدفق هواء متعدد

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

 

تم تصميم نظام تدفق الهواء المتعدد للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المثالية للمساعدة في حفظ طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول. تراقب المستشعرات الرقمية الظروف داخل الثلاجة باستمرار، كما تم وضع فتحات التهوية بشكل استراتيجي في جميع الأنحاء لإحاطة طعامك بهواء بارد لإبقائه في أفضل حالاته في جميع الأوقات.

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

صانعة ثلج قابلة لتحريك

 

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

 

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمدة.

التشخيص الذكي ™Smart Diagnosis

التشخيص الذكي
™Smart Diagnosis

 

لن تواجه أي مشكلة أثناء تشغيل الثلاجة. يتيح لك التشخيص الذكي ™ من LG استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها بسهولة. يمكن لممثلي مركز الاتصال في LG تشخيص معظم المشكلات بسرعة عبر الهاتف، مما يوفر لك الوقت ونفقات مكالمة الخدمة خلال جدولك المزدحم.

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

 

يرتقي الضاغط العاكس الذكي™ من إل جي بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على الضاغط العاكس الذكي (هذا الجزء فقط).

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.

قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

555 x 1680 x 637

نوع الضاغط

ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

باب داخل باب

لا

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

لا

اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

P/S3

كل المواصفات

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

موزّع ماء فقط

لا

صانع الثلج الآلي

لا

محضر الثلج_يدوي

1 رافعة 2 درج

محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

نعم

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع المنتج

تثبيت علوي

تصنيف الطاقة

D

التحكم والشاشة

إنذار الباب

نعم

تبريد سريع

لا

تجميد سريع

نعم

التحكم اليدوي

قرص الطلب

الأبعاد والوزن

العمق بدون الباب (مم)

551

عمق دون مقبض (مم)

632

عمق مع مقبض (مم)

637

وزن التغليف (كجم)

55

الارتفاع إلى الجزء العلوي للعلبة (مم)

1655

الارتفاع إلى قمة المفصلة أو تزيين غطاء الباب (مم)

1680

أبعاد العبوة (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

580 x 1751 x 663

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

555 x 1680 x 637

وزن المنتج (كجم)

51

الميزات

مزيل روائح

نعم

ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

نعم

باب داخل باب

لا

ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

لا

حجيرة المجمد

سلة الباب_شفافة

2

ديكور معدني (الرف)

لا

تدفق هواء متعدد

نعم

الرف_زجاج مقوى

1

المواد واللمسة النهائية

اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

P/S3

الباب (المواد)

PET

نوع المقبض

حافظة أفقية

الأداء

نوع الضاغط

ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

استهلاك الطاقة (كيلوواط في الساعة/عام)

258

حجيرة الثلاجة

ضوء الثلاجة

إضاءة LED العلوية

سعة تخزين تبلغ 2 لتر‏

نعم

سلة الباب_شفافة

2 كامل + 1 كبير

حامل البيض/سلة البيض

نعم

Fresh 0 Zone

لا

Hygiene Fresh

لا

Hygiene Fresh+‎

لا

الديكور المعدني (تبريد الباب)

لا

ديكور معدني (الرف)

لا

الرف_زجاج مقوى

2

صندوق خضراوات

نعم (1)

التقنية الذكية

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

لا

LT11CBBSIV

ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس