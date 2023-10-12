About Cookies on This Site

13.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

LT15CBBSIV1

LinearCooling™‎

تحافظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول

تقلل تكنولوجيا LinearCooling™‎ من تقلبات درجة الحرارة محافظة على نكهة الطعام الطازج لمدة *تصل إلى 7 أيام.

*بناءً على نتائج اختبارات TÜV باستخدام طريقة اختبارات LG الداخلية لقياس الوقت المستغرق للوصول إلى نسبة انخفاض وزن تبلغ %5 للملفوف الصيني على رف حيز الطعام الطازج بالموديل LGE LinearCooling. موديلات معينة فقط. قد تختلف النتيجة حسب الاستخدام الفعلي.

وظيفة تبريد الباب على الجانب تحافظ على الأشياء طازجةً.

™⁺Door Cooling

للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا
بشكل متساوٍ وسرعة أعلى

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف بفضل الأداء المتساوي والأعلى سرعةً.

*بناءً على نتائج اختبارات TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة اختبارات LG الداخلية لمقارنة وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية مياه موضوعة في السلة العلوية بين الموديل المُزوَّد بتكنولوجيا Door Cooling⁺‎ والموديل غير المُزوَّد بتكنولوجيا Door Cooling⁺‎. موديلات معينة فقط.
*من المفترض أن تتوقف وظيفة Door Cooling⁺‎ عن العمل عند فتح الباب.
*المنتجات في الفيديو والصورة لأغراض الشرح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتجات الفعلية.

Fresh 0 Zone

توفير وقت فك التجميد

يتيح لك الدرج الخاص الحفاظ على الطعام، كاللحوم والأسماك، بشكل أفضل
بدون الحاجة إلى التجميد وفك التجميد.

يتم الحفاظ على اللحوم طازجة في Fresh 0 Zone.

*منطقة 0 الطازجة تحافظ على الأطعمة في درجة حرارة أقل من الأجزاء الأخرى.
*قد تختلف درجة الحرارة باختلاف الإعدادات وحالة الطعام وظروف الاستخدام المنزلي.
*المنتج الموجود في الصورة لغرض التوضيح فقط وقد يختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

يمكن فك مُحضِّر الثلج المتحرك بمنتهى السهولة لتخزين المزيد من الطعام بدلاً منه.
مُحضِّر الثلج المتحرك

مساحة أكبر في الفريزر

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج ونقلها بمنتهى السهولة عند الحاجة إلى إفراغ مساحة في الفريزر.

LG ThinQ™‎

تحكم ذكي لحياة ذكية

معرفة المزيد

متعة التحكم في جهازك عن بُعد من أي مكان

يمكنك التحكم في إعدادات ثلاجة LG من أي مكان عبر أي جهاز متصل بشبكة WiFi من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎.
icon

التحكم عن بُعد

icon

التنبيهات الذكية

icon

المراقبة

Top_Freezer-2-lg-thinq-desktop

Smart Fresh Air

الطريقة الذكية للتبريد

تتعلم وظيفة Smart Fresh Air أنماط استخدامك لتحسين عملية التبريد، أثناء أوقات ذروة الاستخدام أيضًا.
تعمل وظيفة Smart Fresh Air عندما يكون باب الثلاجة مغلقًا.

الخطوة 1. نظام عمل وظيفة Smart Fresh Air

تحلل وظيفة Smart Fresh Air أنماط الاستخدام على مدار 3 أسابيع لتحسين أداء التبريد

تعمل وظيفة Smart Fresh Air عندما يكون باب الثلاجة مغلقًا.

الخطوة 2. 1 درجة مئوية أقل من درجة الحرارة التي ضبطها المستخدم

بناءً على أنماط الاستخدام، سترفع وظيفة Smart Fresh Air أداء التبريد قبل ساعتين من فترات الاستخدام العالي

تعمل وظيفة Smart Fresh Air حتى عندما يكون باب الثلاجة مفتوحًا.

الخطوة 3. تقليل ارتفاع درجة الحرارة للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا

عند فتح الباب بشكل متكرر، يتم الحفاظ على درجة الحرارة الداخلية عند المستويات المثلى لها للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا

*يلزم الاتصال بشبكة Wi-Fi.
*يتم التحكم في عملية Smart Leaner ومراقبتها فقط من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ. (التحقق من الشاشة المرجعية غير مدعوم)
*المنتجات في الفيديو والصورة لأغراض الشرح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتجات الفعلية.

شعارات الضاغط Smart Inverter Compressor والضمان لمدة 10 أعوام

كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة مع قوة تحمل عالية

يوفر الضاغط LG Smart Inverter Compressor™‎ مستويات لم يسبق لها مثيل من كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة لمساعدتك في توفير المزيد من المال، هذا إلى جانب الضمان لمدة 10 أعوام من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 أعوام على الضاغط Smart Inverter Compressor (القطعة فقط).

SASO

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

 

 

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

LT15CBBSIV1-OO
السعة
13.9 قدم مكعب
الأبعاد(عرض x عمق x ارتفاع) مم
680x700x1760
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
LinearCooling™‎
ميزة إضافية
Door Cooling⁺™‎

كل المواصفات

المواصفات العامة

اسم الماركة

LG

طراز المنتج

LT15CBBSIV1

نوع المنتج

Refrigerator

اللون

Platinum Silver

الضمان

2 Years

صنع في

India

الجهد الداخل

220V

التردد الكهربائي

50/60 Hz

استهلاك الطاقة السنوي

278 Kwh

نوع التثبيت

Freestanding

نوع التذويب

Auto Defrost

نوع غاز التبريد

R600a

منظم الحراره ترموستات

Yes

ضاغط عاكس زكي

Smart Inverter Compressor

نوع الإضاءة

LED

رفوف قابلة للتعديل

Slim Type Glass Shelves

التصميم

Top Freezer

تكنولوجيا تعدد تدفق الهواء

Yes

ساق موازنة قابلة للتعديل

Yes

صافي سعة الثلاجة

10.8 CU.FT

صافي سعة الفريزر

3.2 CU.FT

صافي السعة الكلية

13.9 CU.FT

الضمان الكومبرسر

10 Years Inverter Compressor

